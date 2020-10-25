Zambia going through dark times, says Mubita Nawa as police summon him

UPND member Mubita Nawa says Zambia is going through dark times but can be liberated if citizens collectively speak and not hide.

Nawa, who a few days ago alongside Anthony Bwalya appeared on MUVI TV discussing irregularities in the national registration exercise, announced on his Facebook page that police had summoned him.

“Have been summoned by Zambia police. I have been called to report to the police for investigations. As I prepare to go, I thought I should communicate with you. I have spent the last ten months of my life on a journey to fight for freedom of speech, freedom of movement and freedom to be proud of Zambia once again,” Nawa said.

He recalled that two weeks ago he witnessed the humiliation of UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka and others who spent a month in jail.

“Two days ago, Mrs Caroline Kambwili and Chanda Kambwili were humiliated and undressed for wanting to stand with their father and husband. Yesterday Sesheke member of parliament Romeo Kangombe and Munali Constituency vice chairman Obert Shibeenzu were arrested and driven 826 kilometres to Chinsali and are detained at Nambuluma Police Station. I have thought of Christone Tembo, Ronald Penza and I have thought of Lenshina and Mushala. I have thought of my family in general and my children in particular. I say it is well,” Nawa said.

He said the people’s struggle was a national struggle to bring justice for all in spite of suffering in Zambia.

Nawa further said like Nelson Mandela said, he had dedicated his life to the Zambian struggle.

He quoted the anti-apartheid icon’s Rivonia trial speech: “I have fought against white domination and black domination. I have cherished the idea of a free South Africa. It is an idea for which I am prepared to live for. But if need be, it is an idea for which I am prepared to die.”

Nawa said Nigeria was going through its own challenges of social and geopolitical emancipation but in Nigeria, “everyone is speaking”.

“May God give every one of us the courage to speak and hopefully to act. Zambia is a very rich country with gold, copper, water and uncountable resources. The only poverty in Zambia is poor leadership and bad priorities,” he said.

Nawa said there was no need to be caging one another when the economy was in bad shape and needed urgent attention.

“We do not need to be pretending to be humble when we know deep down our hearts that we are scared of our enemies,” he said.

Nawa added that democracy must not be a word used when begging for aid yet on the other hand “we hold a leash to silence the voices of our perceived enemies”.

He recalled that Rupiah Banda was called ‘Nyama Soya’ but never paid attention to it, stating that the former president was so psychologically strong that even when a monkey urinated on him during a press conference at State House, he found humor in the matter, saying “kanitundila akakantu”.

Further, Nawa recalled that late president Levy Mwanawasa was called a ‘cabbage’ but he never retaliated or silenced anyone.

“He strove to unite Zambia so much that even when Michael Sata fell ill, Mwanawasa flew Mr Sata to South Africa for emergency cardiac treatment, a matter Mr Sata would cherish forever. Times have changed though. We now have professional bootlickers,” Nawa said.

He lamented that Zambia now has citizens walking freely after attacking and beating officers at Lusaka Central Police Station.

“We have acquittals and nolle prosequis for many and convictions for others. Cadres are now decision makers and economists. A livelihood of carderism is destroying the fabric of our nation. It is well Zambia,” he said.

“George Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel put it better when he said, ‘The only thing we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history’.”

He called on Zambians to make sure criminals do not govern and that real law and order is restored for all citizens, not just the connected few.

“Let us fight to make sure criminals do not govern us and that real law and order is restored to our beloved nation for all not just the connected few. Let us silence the biased voices of those enjoying brown envelopes. Let us uplift and care for one another,” said Nawa.

“I am sure this will pass and you will hear from me soon. Very soon I know. But if you do not hear from me, at least I have informed you.”