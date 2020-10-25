Zambia must consider the left – right political spectrum

[By Gregory Kaputula]

Article 60 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act number 2 of 2016 provides that a political party has the right to disseminate information on social and economic programmes of a national character and of its political ideology.

2 (b) says that a political party shall have a national character; while (c) says a political party shall promote and uphold national unity. Of interest in this Article is the statement that; “A political party in Zambia has the right to disseminate information on social and economic programmes of a national character and of its political ideology.”

An ideology is a set of opinions or shared beliefs within a nation or social class. Very often ideologies refer to a set of political beliefs or a set of ideas that characterise a particular group of people in a nation. Political ideologies are sets of ethical ideas about how a country should be run. This body of beliefs influences the way individuals think, act, and view the world. Capitalism, populism, libertarianism, conservatism, communism, socialism, and Marxism are some of the most common political ideologies. The left–right analysis is based on socialism, communism, Marxism, capitalism, conservatism, and libertarianism.

The importance of ideologies in politics cannot be overemphasised. Ideologies are ideas whose purpose is not epistemic, but political. Thus, an ideology exists to confirm a certain political viewpoint, serve the interests of certain people, or to perform a functional role in relation to social, economic, political and legal institutions.

Zambia has over 30 registered political parties. The number of registered political parties has been increasing steadily. And as if that is not enough, former finance minister Felix Mutati launched his political party called the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) on 12th October, 2020. However, despite this big number of registered political parties, only a few are credible and take part in elections, with the rest just existing on paper while the smaller noisy ones are mainly surrogates of the ruling party.

Ideologically, the majority of the registered political parties in Zambia are capitalism oriented. Only two of the registered political parties can be said to be socialism oriented. Interestingly, the capitalism oriented political parties keep proliferating on the scene and one wonders why they cannot join the already established fellow capitalist parties since they share the same ideology.

Truth be told, apart from the two socialism oriented political parties on the scene, the rest of them share the same ideology-capitalism. May be the only difference has to do with the faces of the leaders or presidents running these political parties.

This phenomenon raises fundamental questions; why are the new capitalist parties like the newly launched MDC of Mutati not joining the already existing ones? By asking this question, I am not in any way fighting or questioning the rights and freedoms of individuals to form political parties and enjoy the fruits of multi-party democracy, but I am genuinely struggling to appreciate the rationale because the existing capitalist political parties still have a lot of space to accommodate all those they share their beliefs and values with.

With the current developments on the political scene, I am of the view that Zambia makes a bold decision and considers engaging in left – right political spectrum. Zambia must seriously consider jumping on the left -right kind of politics. In my opinion, this is the way the political industry in Zambia will be sanitised and serve citizens efficiently. It is either one belongs to the left wing or the right wing.

The political terms left wing and right wing originated in the 18th century during the French Revolution. They were coined based on the seating arrangement in the French National Assembly. Those who sat on the left of the chair of the parliamentary president supported the revolution and a secular republic, and opposed the monarchy of the old regime. The people on the left were in favour of radical change, socialism and republicanism i.e. a strong French Republic instead of the monarchy.

Those who sat on the right supported the institutions of the monarchist old regime or Ancien Régime. The stronger your opposition to radical change and desire to preserve traditional society, the more you were to the right. Tradition, institutional religion and privatisation of economy were considered the core values of the right wing.

A variety of social issues divide the left and the right. In general, the left wing philosophy believes in “one for all and all for one,” looking to the government to support citizens. The right wing, on the other hand believes that supporting individuals is not the most efficient way to optimise government resources, thus they rely on the private sector and NGOs.

According to the Concise Oxford Dictionary of Politics, in liberal democracies, the political right wing opposes socialism, and social democracy. Parties of the right generally support liberal democracy, capitalism, and the market economy (though government regulation still controls monopolies), private property rights, and a limited welfare state like government provision of education, national security, public order, and medical care. They support conservatism and economic liberalism and strongly oppose socialism and communism.

The phrase “far-right” is used to describe those who favour an absolutist government, which uses the power of the state to support the dominant group and often to criminalise other groups. Right-wing politics represents the view that certain social orders and hierarchies are inevitable, natural, normal, or desirable, typically supporting this position on the basis of natural law, economics, or tradition. Hierarchy and inequality is seen as natural results of traditional social differences or the competition in market economies. The term right-wing generally refers to the conservative or reactionary section of a political party or system.

If you describe someone with their ideals, or their activities as leftist, you simply mean that they support the ideas of socialism , communism or Marxism. Socialists and Communists are sometimes referred to as leftists. Left-wing politics supports social equality and egalitarianism, often in opposition to social orders and social hierarchies. Left-wing supporters “claim that human development flourishes when individuals engage in cooperatives and mutually respectful relations that can thrive only when excessive differences in status, power, and wealth are eliminated.

The primary mandate of socialist parties world over is to promote and entrench socialist values in the people. Generally, the left-wing is characterised by an emphasis on ideas such as freedom, equality, fraternity, rights, progress, reform and internationalism while the right-wing is characterised by an emphasis on notions such as authority, hierarchy, order, duty, tradition, reaction and nationalism.

The fundamental differences between left-wing and right-wing ideologies is centred on the rights of individuals vs. the power of the government. Left-wing beliefs are liberal in that they believe society is best served with an expanded role for the government. People on the right believe that the best outcome for society is achieved when individual rights and civil liberties are paramount and the role and especially the power of the government is minimised.

The expanded role of the government espoused by the left wing includes entitlement programmes such as social security, universal healthcare, ensuring access to food, free public education, low unemployment levels, strong environmental laws, and other regulations on industries while the right wing ideology favours market-based solutions to the issues that the left wing government programmes aim to tackle.

The left wing believe in minority rights, economic equality, environmental protection, expanded educational opportunities, and social safety nets for citizens. The right wing want limited government presence at national and local level while encouraging individualism, individual freedoms and private personal property rights. Right wing is a proud supporter of nationalism while left wing opposes the concept. Right wing believes in indigenous roots while left wing believes in respecting all roots. Economically, right wing establishes capitalism while left wing focuses on socialism and communism.

The left and right are two antithetical terms which for more than two centuries have been used habitually to signify the contrast between the ideologies and movements which divide the world of political thought and action. The terms are mutually exclusive in the sense that no doctrine or movement can be both left-wing and right-wing at the same time. They are also exhaustive in the sense that a doctrine or movement can only be either left-wing or right-wing. However, the two terms of an antithetical distinction support each other because if there were no right wing, then there would be no left wing, and vice versa.

Political parties are often described as being either left-wing, right-wing, or even centerist. What is clear is that the left wing tends towards equality and the right wing tends towards inequality. In Zambia, very few registered political parties have clear ideologies such that it is difficult to tell whether a given political party belongs to the left wing or the right wing.

Apart from the Socialist Party of Zambia, and a few capitalist parties, the majority of the parties have failed to clearly identify themselves with the available ideologies on the market and have not done much to educate their members and citizens about their ideologies of choice. It appears to these parties, political ideologies are neither here nor there. The Zambian Constitution is clear; “Political parties have the right to disseminate information on social and economic programmes of a national character and of its political ideology.”

The sooner political parties in Zambia embraced the concept of left – right political spectrum, the better for all. This change will help in sanitising the political environment and reduce the duplication of political parties that share same values and beliefs but want to operate individually and independently. We need to see the left on one side and the right on the other side.

The author is a development activist and a social commentator. Send comment to: gregory. kaputula@gmail.com