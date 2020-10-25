ZP urges media to engage police command when hosting prominent personalities

ZAMBIA Police assistant public relations officer Godfrey Chilabi has encouraged media owners to always engage jurisdictional police command whenever they are hosting prominent personalities, or when they reasonably suspect that violence against them is more likely.

During the political parties, police and media seminar on Thursday, Chilabi said the Zambia Police Service had observed with dismay the growing trend where media has been attacked by members of society in different forms.

He said these attacks have occurred at radio and television stations (especially when featuring prominent personalities); at political party rallies; through different social media platform; to journalists covering different public processions and at press conferences, among others.

He said Zambia police had a duty to ensure safety of all citizens and visitors alike.

“Therefore, the Zambia Police Service plays an important role of creating a conducive environment to ensure freedom of expression, access to information and other fundamental freedoms for all. Without a minimum level of public order, the journalists cannot fully enjoy their right to access information and expression. The Zambia Police Service takes the safety of every person, including journalists, as a matter of priority and urgency. Zambia Police Service acknowledges that a peaceful and conducive environment for freedom of expression, access to information and other fundamental freedoms is an important prerequisite for democratic governance,” he said.

“Therefore, without a minimum level of public order, citizens and journalists cannot fully enjoy their right to free expression.”

He said on some occasions, the police record reports involving threats and violence against journalists and malicious damage to property.

Chilabi said sometimes journalists tend to regard police officers as over-stating their interest in enforcing the law or providing security.

“Police officers regard journalists as breaching the security detail. Police access control during national and other events/functions. Journalists need to access places/rooms where high profiled persons are being interviewed/interrogated by the police, for instance, politically exposed persons. In times of violent demonstrations, for instance riots, violent clashes between/among political party members and other crowd control and management events, police have powers to provide physical security to the VIP and operate within an operational order. Powers to search and arrest,” he said.

He named acts of breach of confidence as journalists disregarding cordoned or protected areas for security reasons or risks, failure by journalists to produce identity documents or wearing credentials or media vests for the sake of proper identity, failure by journalists to heed police safety precautions or advice during riots, especially when not wearing personal protective gear during disturbances.

“At times, journalists disseminate incorrect stories or disrespect the police…. Work related correspondence written to media institutions by the police end up going viral on social media. Exposing the personal identification details of the origination officer and such names, employee and contact numbers of originating officers thereby putting their lives at risk,” he said.

He said available avenues for strengthening the police-media collaboration include Article 193 (2) (f) of the Constitution.

Chilabi said the Zambia Police Service had resolved to brief its staff on the role of journalists as well as brief journalists on technical procedures before an event and planning of procedures by Zambia Police Service on how to work with journalists before, during and after an event has been enhanced.

“In instances where violence against journalist has occurred, the Zambia Police Service will thoroughly investigate such cases in order to bring perpetrators to book as well as act as deterrent measure to would be perpetrators. It is always our duty and commitment as Zambia Police to protect journalists against attacks by others who seek to prevent them from doing their noble work,” he said.

He said the media were always encouraged to properly identify themselves with ground commanders during public events/activities.

Chilabi said this makes it easier for the police to ensure their safety.

“The media is always encouraged to follow ground rules relating to protocol such as accreditation with relevant offices so as to ensure safety and ease access to public events. The Zambia Police Service on the other hand will continue reinforcing the capacities of its personnel to ensure journalist safety. This will be through various capacity building programmes in human rights and media safety,” said Chilabi.