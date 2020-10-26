I’ve gone through trauma – Shibeenzu

OBERT Shibeenzu says his spur-of-the-moment arrest has traumatised him.

Shibeenzu is the Munali Constituency UPND vice-chairman in charge of administration.

He, alongside Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kangombe, were driven by police to Chinsali on Thursday morning, October 22, 2020.

Kangombe has since been charged with abduction and assault of two police officers of Muchinga Police Division.

Shibeenzu, a former police officer, has been released from police for insufficient evidence.

After narrating to The Mast the movie-like conveyance into Chinsali that police subjected him to alongside Kangombe, Shibeenzu branded his arrest as: “illegal, thuggery and foolish.”

He recounted that at police service headquarters in Lusaka, “I and Honourable Kangombe were put into a police vehicle, with police officers armed to the teeth.”

“Other police officers jumped into those armoured vehicles and officers from the flying squad were also there and it was total confusion. In the police’s usual fashion, they hastily started the dangerous drive to Muchinga Province,” Shibeenzu explained. “We were escorted by another vehicle with another team of highly armed police officers. One of the vehicles escorted us up to Chisamba turn-off and then it drove back, towards Lusaka.”

He added that when they reached Kabwe, there was another police escort and that it went back towards Kapiri Mposhi.

“And there was another escort from Kapiri…We were moving with police escort just like that, until we reached here (Chinsali),” he said. “We arrived in Chinsali around 23:00 hours and first we went to Muchinga Police Division headquarters and we found the whole command there. They asked us where our counsel was. They actually said they were ready to proceed with our case. It’s like they were ready to work overnight. But we said ‘no! We are represented [but] our counsel is not here’. So, that’s how they separated us.”

Shibeenzu explained that him and Kangombe carried no personal effects.

“They arranged transport and I was taken to Mumbuluma Police Station around 01: 00 hours (on Friday) and Honourable Kangombe was taken to Chinsali Central Police Station. I spent a night at Mumbuluma police,” he said.

“Yesterday (Friday) I was picked from Mumbuluma Police around 13:00 hours or 14:00 hours and I was taken to division headquarters. That’s where I found Honourable Kangombe in the office of the DCIO (division criminal investigations officer). There was a process that we had to follow [and] we were explained to.”

He explained that he was subjected to an identification parade at Muchinga Police Division headquarters on Friday.

“So, there was an identification parade on me at the division headquarters. I was accompanied by counsel Cornelius Mweetwa during the identification parade. I was not identified as being part,” Shibeenzu said. “So, I was released on insufficient evidence around 15:00 hours yesterday (Friday).”

He further explained that after the identification parade, he was led by police officers to the DCIO’s office.

“I was told to wait near his office, because they were still dealing with Honourable Kangombe in the office. After they were done, I went in and Honourable Kangombe and counsel Mweetwa were there. I was told that there is insufficient evidence on me and that I’ll be released,” he narrated. “I was then taken back to Mumbuluma Police where I was cleared. Then I went back to division headquarters to get my phones, because my phones were confiscated from me at service headquarters in Lusaka on Thursday morning.”

Asked about the bearing, if any, of the police episode on him, Shibeenzu answered that: “I have gone through trauma!”

“My family equally has gone through trauma. Every friend of mine who has heard about this has gone through trauma,” Shibeenzu said. “When police receive information, they need to go down and investigate the matter. Before you pick [up] a suspect, you investigate and have facts.”

He stressed that: “I have never been to Chinsali or Muchinga Province, three years down the line.”

“It means this matter was never investigated. If they investigated, they would have found out the facts,” he said. “So, this issue is witch-hunt or Kampyongo is trying to qualify…Remember, he made a comment recently over [ex-] police officers that they will be targeted. I’m a former police officer! I never paid so much attention to Kampyongo’s comment.”

Shibeenzu indicated that in his view, the Zambia Police is playing in the hands of home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo.

“They are trying to qualify what Kampyongo said, so that they can put threats. What they want is that former police officers should not be part of the UPND. [But] I support UPND and that’s my party,” explained Shibeenzu. “I believe in the UPND ideologies [and] I believe in HH (Hakainde Hichilema). Despite that I worked for the Zambia Police, I’m not tied to Kampyongo’s feelings. I’m tied to my own opinions – what I see best for this country and for myself. So, the whole process is illegal, thuggery, foolish. It doesn’t just make any sense to me.”