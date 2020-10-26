Kampyongo and professionalism in the police

Today Stephen Kampyongo is saying he is content with the level of professionalism in the police.
Not very long ago Kampyongo said he was behind every decision or action the police took. He was literally boasting or bragging about how the police was under his command, how he was only second to Edgar Lungu in commanding the police.
How can a police that is commanded by an empty, cruel and pompous Patriotic Front cadre like Kampyongo be professional? It can only be professional if professionalism has changed its meaning. It seems Kampyongo doesn’t understand what it means and takes for police to be professional.
What Kampyongo should understand is that the acquisition of professional standing is a universal theme permeating the fabric of all occupations. The tangible essence of professionalism continues to be elusive, though, as a multitude of characteristics are espoused to define its existence. From the more noble portraits as ”men of wisdom” (Socrates) and ”philosopher kings” (Plato) to the attributes of ethics, intelligence, and competence, adjectives abound when describing professionals. Further complicating the professionalism concept is the ambiguity associated with what actually constitutes a ”profession,” for it is a common proposition that one can be professional only within the context of a profession.
Professionalism in policing is of extraordinary importance because of the authority vested in law enforcement officers. It reflects an implicit guarantee that the experience, education, and training of officers uniquely qualify them to meet the challenges present in a changing and dynamic society. Police officers are expected to successfully operate within many demanding and conflicting roles, and along these lines, are presumed to possess ethical qualities and competence far superior to those of the non professional like Kampyongo whose attitudes are misaligned with the goals of high standards. Oversight of standards has historically been within the exclusive jurisdiction of internal professional bodies; however, today outside forces propelled by governmental entities now exert considerable regulatory influence.
Although every profession suffers at some point from institutional indiscretions, most outside observers do not measure the total worthiness of the profession by the singular incidents of its members.
Unprofessional acts of police officers, however, do not receive such equitable treatment.
Since its inception in the mid-1800s, policing all over the world has operated under close political and societal scrutiny, quite often in the glare of media exposure that consistently indicts the whole of policing from the sum of a few renegade rogues. It is equally true that policing has not achieved the same degree of community respect as the traditional professions of law, medicine, education, and theology. Professional recognition is often contingent on being within a profession, and a profession requires commitment to educational attainment. Esteem for the police will surface only when specialised schools for police education are commonplace, and at this point, those kinds of facilities are still in the growth and development stage.
What Kampyongo doesn’t seem to know is that successful policing depends on both public trust and the absence of crime and disorder, not the visible evidence of police action as the primary means of crime control. This calls for dedication to the selection and training of men and women with emotional balance, good appearance, and community admiration, and not ruling party cadres as is the case today.
There’s need to transform the image of policing from illiterate cops to truly exceptional men and women.
Today Stephen Kampyongo is saying he is content with the level of professionalism in the police.
Not very long ago Kampyongo said he was behind every decision or action the police took. He was literally boasting or bragging about how the police was under his command, how he was only second to Edgar Lungu in commanding the police.
How can a police that is commanded by an empty, cruel and pompous Patriotic Front cadre like Kampyongo be professional? It can only be professional if professionalism has changed its meaning. It seems Kampyongo doesn’t understand what it means and takes for police to be professional.
What Kampyongo should understand is that the acquisition of professional standing is a universal theme permeating the fabric of all occupations. The tangible essence of professionalism continues to be elusive, though, as a multitude of characteristics are espoused to define its existence. From the more noble portraits as ”men of wisdom” (Socrates) and ”philosopher kings” (Plato) to the attributes of ethics, intelligence, and competence, adjectives abound when describing professionals. Further complicating the professionalism concept is the ambiguity associated with what actually constitutes a ”profession,” for it is a common proposition that one can be professional only within the context of a profession.
Professionalism in policing is of extraordinary importance because of the authority vested in law enforcement officers. It reflects an implicit guarantee that the experience, education, and training of officers uniquely qualify them to meet the challenges present in a changing and dynamic society. Police officers are expected to successfully operate within many demanding and conflicting roles, and along these lines, are presumed to possess ethical qualities and competence far superior to those of the non professional like Kampyongo whose attitudes are misaligned with the goals of high standards. Oversight of standards has historically been within the exclusive jurisdiction of internal professional bodies; however, today outside forces propelled by governmental entities now exert considerable regulatory influence.
Although every profession suffers at some point from institutional indiscretions, most outside observers do not measure the total worthiness of the profession by the singular incidents of its members.
Unprofessional acts of police officers, however, do not receive such equitable treatment.
Since its inception in the mid-1800s, policing all over the world has operated under close political and societal scrutiny, quite often in the glare of media exposure that consistently indicts the whole of policing from the sum of a few renegade rogues. It is equally true that policing has not achieved the same degree of community respect as the traditional professions of law, medicine, education, and theology. Professional recognition is often contingent on being within a profession, and a profession requires commitment to educational attainment. Esteem for the police will surface only when specialised schools for police education are commonplace, and at this point, those kinds of facilities are still in the growth and development stage.
What Kampyongo doesn’t seem to know is that successful policing depends on both public trust and the absence of crime and disorder, not the visible evidence of police action as the primary means of crime control. This calls for dedication to the selection and training of men and women with emotional balance, good appearance, and community admiration, and not ruling party cadres as is the case today.
There’s need to transform the image of policing from illiterate cops to truly exceptional men and women.