SADC calls for removal of Zim sanctions

MOZAMBIQUE President Jacinto Nyusi has called for the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

President Nyusi, who is also SADC chairperson said on the Anti-sanctions Day which fell yesterday, that for SADC as a region the call for the unconditional removal of sanctions assumes even greater importance.

He said it was not just a solidarity call in support of Zimbabwe, but also a clarion call for justice, fairness and full enjoyment of human rights.

President Nyusi said the sanctions were no longer relevant, and were detrimental to the socio-economic development and self-determination of Zimbabweans.

He said it had been one year since the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) declared October 25 as the day for SADC to campaign as a region for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

He said while significant progress had been made since the decision was made in 2019, Zimbabwe remains under sanctions that significantly undermine the country’s capacity to respond to socio-economic challenges that include three successive droughts; recovery from the effects of Tropical Cyclone Idai; poor access to affordable lines of credit on the global market; and servicing of her debt obligations.

President Nyusi said the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic had further placed serious constraints on the government of Zimbabwe’s ability to fund programmes, as well as investments in key economic sectors.

He said SADC reiterated the call for the sanctions to be unconditionally lifted for Zimbabwe to improve the livelihoods of her citizens, and develop unhindered.

“We are encouraged that SADC’s call has received some attention, and as such we applaud the recent call by the United Nations Secretary-General, Dr Antonio Guterres, and the UN Human Rights Commission, for the removal of unilateral coercive measures, as they have significant negative impacts on access to COVID-19 prevention measures and post recovery efforts,” he said. “We welcome the pertinent conclusions and recommendations of the Report of the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, which also found out that countries targeted by unilateral sanctions are constrained in their quest to effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

President Nyusi said SADC was acutely aware that the continuation of sanctions not only impacts negatively on socio-economic progress in Zimbabwe, but also on the attainment of the SADC Vision 2050, the African Union Agenda 2063 and ultimately the 2030 United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“As SADC, we fully support the very constructive re-engagement dialogue between the Republic of Zimbabwe and her global partners, including those that have maintained sanctions on Zimbabwe. We call on all progressive forces to lend diplomatic, political and moral support to the re-engagement efforts,” he said.

President Nyusi said as the world grapples with containing the COVID-19 pandemic, and mobilising resources aimed at building resilient economies, it was important to observe the collective resolve that has been built to ensure that everybody is on board, in line with the UN Member States’ pledge to ensure no one is left behind.

President Nyusi said sanctions without UN approval were a violation of the Charter and run against the spirit of multilateralism.

“As SADC, we reaffirm the urgency of the removal of all sanctions imposed on the Republic of Zimbabwe. The sanctions must be removed now for the good of the region and the world,” said President Nyusi.