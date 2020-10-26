Simusamba admits Kambwili to K100,000 cash bail

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has been granted K100,000 cash bail pending appeal to the High Court challenging his one-year jail term.

Lusaka principal resident magistrate David Simusamba granted Kambwili bail on conditions that he provides two working sureties bound on the like sum.

To secure his release, Kambwili and his sureties needed to pay K300,000 cash.

Magistrate Simusamba said he stiffened Kambwili’s bail conditions because his conduct during trial, when the latter was on police bond, was disobedient.

Kambwili on October 22, 2020 renewed his notice of appeal to the High Court challenging his jail terms with hard labour to run concurrently for forgery and uttering a false document to a public officer.

This was after magistrate Simusamba dismissed his earlier notice of appeal to the High Court for being defective.

In his notice of appeal against his conviction and sentence, Kambwili submitted 11 grounds.

When the matter came up for hearing of the bail application, Kambwili’s lawyer State Counsel Musa Mwenye said the convict lodged his notice of appeal on October 22, 2020 and the same were served on the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mwenye said the application for admission to bail had a precondition that an appeal had to be lodged.

He said Kambwili would suffer prejudice as he was likely to serve a substantial part of the sentence by the time his appeal would be heard.

“The convict was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment. If bail is not granted, the period of the sentence may be fully served before his bail application can be heard. We have done our calculations since the time we have been chasing for his bail since October 14, by Wednesday, he would have served four per cent of the sentence,” Mwenye said.

He submitted that Kambwili qualifies for bail as he was not a flight risk, was a citizen of fixed abode, and he was able to meet the bail conditions and prayed that the application be granted.

In its response, the State objected to the application saying Mwenye had not given a concrete reason why Kambwili should be granted bail.

The state said Mwenye had listed various conditions that the convict had met but the most important part was that he should have exhibited exceptional circumstances but he had not done so.

The state submitted that Mwenye only talked about the prejudice that the convict would suffer if the bail was not granted as he would have served part of the sentence.

“The convict has only served four per cent and not the circumstantial part of the sentence. In the recent past, we have seen that appeals are being heard timely, his (Kambwili) appeal will be heard timely. Counsel has not shown the prospects of success,” the state submitted.

It prayed to the court to exercise its discretion by denying Kambwili bail.

Mwenye then said the state had argued that the defence had not indicated the prospects of success when the affidavit was very clear and indicates the prospects of success.

“It is ill advised to go to the prospects of success at the stage of bail, the grounds are enough at this stage,” said Mwenye.

In his ruling, magistrate Simusamba said after a thorough consideration, his conclusion was that Kambwili’s conduct during trial was immoral.

“I will grant the convict bail pending appeal. However, I note the conduct of the convict in relation to abiding to the police bond during trial and I have come to a conclusion that it was quite bad. And on several occasions, I did threaten to revoke it. For that reason, I will stiffen the conditions more since he is now a convict,” said magistrate Simusamba. “The following are the conditions for bail. 100,000 cash bail for the convict, two working sureties in reputable institutions to be bound in the like sum, that is to say of K100,000 cash each. The matter is adjourned sine die.”