Don’t take Zambia on tragic path, CSOs urge govt

CIVIL society organisations have told the PF government not to put Zambia on the tragic path taken by so many others on the African continent.

During the media briefing at Kapingila House in Lusaka yesterday, Zitukule Consortium executive director Nicholas Phiri, read a statement on behalf of other organisations.

Phiri said realising that no one person or entity could bring about the desired Zambia, “citizens must pull together to honestly consider where we are before charting a direction to where we want to be.”

The civil society organisations (CSOs) regretted that while Zambia is fresh from celebrating her 56th independence day, it has reached that milestone of a “suffocating” debt, deep household poverty, among other challenges.

They added that narrow partisan interests now patently divide Zambians into “us and them, the haves and the have-nots.”

“Governance institutions such as the Zambia Police Service, the ACC (Anti-Corruption Commission), the ECZ (Electoral Commission of Zambia) and, to some extent the judiciary, have been hijacked by the political elite. We gather here to ask – is this the Zambia we want?” Phiri read.

They further noted that Zambia’s vision and aims for independence have been undermined and that the situation was worsening as the country heads to the 2021 general elections.

“Our call is that unless something is done promptly and decisively, we risk losing our collective aspirations and hope in the independent Zambia,” they said. “It is for this reason that we as citizens must come together and initiate a conversation about the Zambia we want towards 2021 and beyond. We must start this conversation by interrogating the issues that we are facing.”

The CSOs named the issues weighing heavily on Zambia as the negative record of the rule of law, constitutionalism, debt, accountability and economy.

On the rule of law, for instance, the CSOs lamented that while it was commonly said justice was blind and that everyone was equal before the law, it is now manifestly clear that the application of the law and access to justice in Zambia has become very selective.

“Sadly, it would appear that Lady Justice has been blinded by those in power, resulting in the powerful and those connected to power to be above the law,” they said. “Playing before our eyes is the rewarding and encouraging of lawlessness among those associated with the party in power, while the law is used to persecute citizens and citizen groups whose rights are routinely denied.”

The CSOs summarised by reminding those in office that power belonged to the people and that it was exercised on their behalf.

“Do not take Zambia on the tragic path taken by so many on the continent. Take a leaf from what is happening in other countries across Africa and do the right thing for the benefit of the people,” said the CSOs. “What does it profit you as leaders to meet your personal ambitions while destroying the nation? The onus is on you to create a legacy that shall outlive generations to come.”

The statement was signed by Zitukule Consortium, ActionAid Zambia, Chikondi Foundation, William Harrington, Zambia Institute of Independent Alliance (ZIIMA), Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD), Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), Caritas Zambia, JCTR and GEARS Initiative Zambia.

Others are UNZALARU, Chapter One Foundation, Alliance for Community Action (ACA), Advocates for Human Rights, Our Civic Duty Association (OCIDA), among others.

Political parties had representatives – MDC had its chairman for finance and economic affairs, UPND had spokesperson Charles Kakoma, NDC had its national chairperson Fr Richard Luonde.

Others present were good governance activists Chama Fumba (Pilato), Mwewa of the Alliance for Community Action (ACA), former cabinet minister William Harrington.