ECZ moves voter registration to Nov 9

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia says those who are on the current voters’ register will need to update their details and be given new cards.

And the Commission has postponed the voter registration exercise to November 6.

Last Friday, Vice-President Inonge Wina told Parliament that the Commission would not discard the old voters’ register entirely, contrary to its earlier position that it would create a complete new register.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka yesterday, chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano claimed that Vice-President Wina’s statement was “an issue of semantics”.

“Her honour indicated that the Commission is not throwing away already registered citizens; these are the ones that are from the old register. And that we are requesting for all those that are registered to come through to update, verify, and indeed capture their details; and this is the correct position,” he said. “This process will give birth to a new register. We have been talking about two target audiences. Even in my address this morning, I’ve made a plea to both the new voters, the first time voters as well as those that are already registered. And if you’ve been following the addresses of the Commission, we have said that those that are registered will be retained on the register on condition that they present themselves for update.”

Nshindano said old voters would need to realign themselves with the new changes.

“They need to align themselves to the new boundaries, to the new security features and indeed for us to be able to capture their biometric data and issue them with a new voter’s card. And it is the same, and nothing has changed to date,” Nshindano said. “So, for voters, it’s automatic you’ll just fall in line with what is existing now. For the old voters we’re not saying you’re discarded. This is why we’re encouraging, especially old voters to come through, ensure that we update your details in line with the new parameters. Of course, those that will not update they will fall off the register. And the register will give birth to a new register. The old register will not be used for 2021 general elections.”

And Nshindano announced a new date to start voter registration which should have started today.

He said the decision was meant to enable more people obtain national registration cards.

“The Commission had set 28th October 2020 to 30th November 2020 as the date within which to conduct mobile voter registration. And this is throughout the country in various districts, registration centres using mobile, as well as the static registration at district centres and civic centres,” said Nshindano.

“Therefore, in order not to disenfranchise our people, the Commission has found it imperative to reschedule the date for the registration of voters which was scheduled to commence tomorrow Wednesday 28th October 2020 to 30th November 2020. In this regard, mobile voter registration and stationed voter registration will now be conducted from 9th November 2020 to 12th December 2020. This rescheduling is at a great expense in terms of the Commission’s timeline which we have continuously re-echoed that as a Commission we are working with a very strict timeline given the constitutionally enshrined timeline of 12th August.”