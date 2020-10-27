It’s political persecution, says Kambwili

NATIONAL Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili has described his incarceration as political persecution.

Speaking upon his release from Kamwala Correctional facility this afternoon, Kambwili vowed to “increase the volume.”

He said he would hold a press briefing tomorrow to talk about “this ordeal”.

Kambwili thanked Zambians and declared that he can never be intimidated.

“This is political persecution and I am not scared of being persecuted. I will increase the volume as usual,” said Kambwili before he was driven home.

Several NDC supporters were on hand to witness Kambwili’s release from the Kamwala Correctional facility at around 15:10 hours.

Lusaka principal magistrate David Simusamba on Monday granted Kambwili a K100,000 cash bail with two working sureties bound in like sum bringing the total bail sum to K300,000.

Kambwili managed to meet bail conditions but was not released from prison as it was late.

Kambwili’s lawyers had to follow magistrate Simusamba to his home to sign his release forms.

Magistrate Simusamba convicted Kambwili on two counts of forgery and uttering a false document relating to registration of his company, Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services and jailed him 12 months on each count to run concurrently.

Kambwili has since appealed against the conviction and sentence.