Police will not earn citizens’ respect while in ‘love’ with PF – Kalala

JACK Kalala has wondered how the Zambia Police will earn citizens’ respect with its current unconcealed ‘love’ for the PF.

He laments that the PF has caused Zambians to lose confidence in the police and other institutions of government.

Kalala was president Levy Mwanawasa’s aide in charge of projects, implementation and monitoring.

“I heard the Vice-President (Inonge Wina) in Parliament today (Friday) saying that people should respect the police. While agreeing with Her Honour that police should be respected, I want to state that PF should leave the police and other institutions of government to work professionally,” Kalala said in an interview. “It is the PF leadership that has caused citizens to lose confidence in the police and other institutions of government. They have turned government institutions into wings of the PF. This should stop immediately.”

He added that the Zambia Police or any government institutions like the judiciary, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) should not be getting orders from PF officials, “not even from ministers.”

“They have got their own code of conduct. The police should not be used as a weapon to fight political opponents of PF. It is wrong and it is bad leadership,” Kalala said.

He insisted that the police should be neutral in execution of its mandate.

Kalala said the Zambia Police was a national institution that should provide security to every citizen.

“In Serenje we saw suspected PF cadres throwing stones at UPND vehicles, in full view of the police. And the police did nothing! How do you expect people to respect the police with such political bias?” Kalala wondered. “It should be stated that police officers are not employed by PF but by the people of Zambia. The police do not use PF money but public money. Police officers are not and should not be answerable and accountable to PF, but to the people of Zambia.”

He said once police officers start working professionally, citizens will naturally accord them due respect.

“Respect is earned and not forced from the people. In my view, the major problem is with the police command, in particular the police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja,” said Kalala. “That man has failed the nation! He needs to be fired. He has failed to provide leadership.”