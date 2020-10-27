Register to vote, it’s a serious duty – M’membe

DR FRED M’membe has passionately appealed to Zambians to register as voters so that come August 12, 2021, they can vote for the right persons.

The mobile voter registration starts tomorrow and is scheduled to run for 34 days, from October 28, 2020 to November 30, 2020.

In that regard, Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party president, issued a clarion call from Mwika Royal Village in Chinsali, for Zambians of voting age to register as voters en masse.

“Voter registration is starting this week. I remind you that voting is not only your right, but rather your duty. If you don’t register to vote and withhold your vote, Zambians run a risk of getting into public offices people who have no national interest at heart and who are going to jeopardise the future of your children,” Dr M’membe stated.

He added that not registering as a voter and not voting was incompatible with one’s duty as a citizen and as a Christian.

“Exercise your right therefore and take up your Christian duty. Go, register so that on August 12, 2021 you can vote for the right persons,” he said. “The neglect of the duty of participating in the choice of leaders at all levels brings catastrophic results to the nation. It’s a great mistake to shun this responsibility.”

Dr M’membe emphasised that all who have reached the voting age should register and participate in electing leaders who have the necessary qualities.

He said it should be understood that the neglect of participating in the voting and in the election of good leaders allows “unworthy candidates to take leadership positions and brings disharmony in our country”.

“Neglecting to register as [a] voter is to lose a person’s right and the nation’s right,” Dr M’membe said. “Registering as a voter and voting is a serious duty. Whether Zambia will next year have good or bad laws, an upright or inefficient administration depends on you registering to vote and actually voting.”

He further said a person who is able to register as a voter and vote but never does so is guilty of serious omission.

“Citizens who do not care for their duty of voting are an easy prey to tyranny,” noted Dr M’membe.