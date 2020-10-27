Royal member asks to be joined to Mwanachingwala succession case

A MAZABUKA resident and royal member of the Mwanachingwala family has asked the Lusaka High Court to join him to the proceedings in a matter where an heir to the throne of the Mwanchingwala chieftaincy has sued the Ba Chindu Clan Council for hesitating to install him as chief Mwanachingwala of the Tonga people.

Richard Chizuma wants to join the matter as an intended intervener as he has been chosen as the next Mwanachingwala.

In this matter, Jackson Mweene, suing as a next heir to the throne of chief Mwanachingwala, has cited Elina Cheemauna, the leader of ba Chindu clan, Joshua Ng’andu as chairperson of the ba Chindu clan council, Field Mumba as chairperson of Mwanachingwa traditional council, Hamanzila Mweemba as secretary of Mwanachingwa traditional council, Banji Malambo as the executor of the will of the estate of the late Charles Malambo as defendants in the matter.

Mweene wants the Lusaka High Court to direct the defendants to install him as chief Mwanachingwala of Mazabuka in Southern Province in terms of the Tonga tradition following his selection as chief Mwanachingwala by the ba Chindu royal family members as depicted in the minutes of August 4, 2020.

He is seeking an order of the court that the defendants execute their roles for his installation as chief Mwanachingwala and an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants, either by themselves, their agents or whomsoever from installing any person other than himself as chief Mwanachingwala until the final determination of the matter by the court.

Mweene also wants any other reliefs the court might deem fit and costs.

According to his statement of claim, Mweene said that he was a matrilineal member of the royal family of ba Chindu clan and the right heir to the throne of Mwanachingwala in line with the family tree.

Mweene explained that chief Mwanachingwala, Charles Malambo who was appointed as a care taker died on July 20, 2020 and the former was now the only person entitled to be appointed to the throne as chief Mwanachingwala because he was a member of the matrilineal royal family of ba Chindu clan and the next heir to the throne.

He claimed that he could not be appointed as chief Mwanachingwala when the late Malambo was appointed as a caretaker chief because he was supposed to finish secondary and tertiary education as the royal members wanted to have an educated chief.

Mweene futher claimed that he approached the defendants on several occasions to execute their traditional roles in order to appoint him as chief in accordance with the Tonga tradition but the defendants have failed to execute their duties thereby occasioning him damage, inconvenience and creating a vacuum in chief Mwanachingwala’s chiefdom.

But in an affidavit in support of summons for an order to intervene, Chizuma explained that on August 19, 2020, a meeting was convened at the old palace in Mazabuka and all royal clan members and other interested parties like Mweene and some government officials were invited to attend.

Chizuma claimed that on the same day, he was chosen by a total of 158 family members to be the next Mwanachingwala.

He said following his selection as the next Mwanachingwala, a letter was written officially introducing him to the Mazabuka district commissioner.

“The succession from the first chief Mwanachingwala was initially matrilineal and since the first Mwanachingwala only had two sisters, and only one of the two sisters had children,” Chizuma said, “All heirs to the chief Mwanachingwala throne are decendenats of Hambozi, the sister to the first chief Mwanachingwala.”

Chizuma stated that the second chief Mwanachingwala was not from the royal clan and does not hail from the Bachindu royal clan from which a heir to the Mwanachingwala throne was origanlly chosen.

He claimed that according to history, the chief was a talented slave who was very loyal to the first chief Mwanachingwala and as such was appointed as a care taker to the throne.

“Currently, the criteria for the selection of chief Mwanachingwala may either be matrilineal or patrilineal and it is the Bachindu royal clan members who sit and select the next heir from among themwselves after several traditional and none traditional considerations,” Chizuma said.

He disclosed that Elina Cheemauna is the mother of Mweene and a descendant of chief Mwanachingwala the second, and she is not a leader of the Bachindu clan, and does not belong to the same.

Chizuma stated that Joshua Ng’andu, Field Mumba and Banji Malambo do not belong to the Bachindu clan, and that they should not be allowed to have a say or bearing over who the next chief Mwanachingala should be.

He argued that Mweene had colluded with his mother, and other defendants to use the court to rubber stamp their illegal claims over the Mwanachingwala throne.

“The first intended intervener (Chizuma) is a member of the royal clan and was eligible to be chosen as chief Mwanachingwala the ninth until the meeting of August 2020 which chose him (Chizuma) as the rigthfull successor of chief Mwanachingwala throne,” Chizuma claimed.

He said the Bachindu royal clan members have resolved to select a royal clan member to take over as chief Mwanachingwala the ninth partly because caretaker chiefs have in many ways not acted in the best interests of the chiefdom, hence the reason he (Chizuma) has shown interest in the proceedings.

Chizuma added that he had sufficient interest in the matter and seeks to be joined as a party to the proceedddings to enable the court arrive at a just and fair decision.