Video endorsing HH annoys PF

LUSAKA Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba says even if foreigners endorse UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema they will not vote in next year’s general election.

On Independence Day, a video went viral where three white men wished Zambians a happy independence anniversary and ended with the words ‘Bally will fix it’, in apparent reference Hichilema’s newly acquired political brand name.

It is, however, not established whether the three men are Zambians or not.

Reacting to the video, Kamba warned members of the opposition party against banking on such support.

“We urge Zambians to question everything about the UPND. Who are those foreign nationals? What is their interest in Zambia and what is their relationship with the UPND? Who is sponsoring the UPND and what agenda do they have?” he asked yesterday. “Those seen in the circulating videos endorsing Hakainde Hichilema are rich men like him. What are their interests? This country is not for sale to the highest bidder! These are the people who are ready to strip Zambian!”

Kamba charged that the UPND was desperate to form government.

“This seems to have excited many dreamers in the UPND who have kept on saying even the Western world is in support of Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the 2021 general elections. This is laughable. The desperate attempts to gain recognition by the UPND and its leader Hakainde Hichilema is illogical and out of context,” Kamba said. “Those three or four foreign nationals filmed endorsing Hakainde Hichilema are not Zambians, they have nothing to do with Zambia and will not even vote in the 2021 general elections. One aspect that is certainly clear to us is that the UPND and its leader are desperate politicians who are ready to do anything. Given chance, they will sell this country to foreign nationals or foreign firms that they do business with.”

He said while the UPND was concerned about foreigners, PF was focused on the interests of Zambians.

Kamba said there was no need to have foreign nationals endorse local political candidates.

“Our focus will remain on the needs of our women and children in rural areas, to alleviate poverty and deliver the much-needed development. Zambia is safe under the PF,” said Kamba. “Yes, Zambia is a democracy but we don’t need foreign nationals to begin to meddle in our politics. We have political freedoms and right to deal with ourselves without any interference from anybody from outside. President Lungu is doing everything possible to drive the agenda of development while the UPND has gotten into a panic mode of now wanting international recognition forgetting that they are exposing their hidden agenda.”