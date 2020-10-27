Zambians should reject politicians preaching hatred, tribalism ahead of 2021 – NGOCC

THE Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says the current debt levels have had adverse effects on government’s spending on key social sectors such as health services and education facilities and materials.

THE NGOCC says as the country prepares for the 2021 general elections, Zambians should reject politicians that preach hatred and tribalism.

Executive director Engwase Mwale says the women’s movement remains deeply concerned about the polarisation that is being fueled across the political divide.

NGOCC joined the rest of the country in commemorating Zambia’s 56 years of political independence under the theme, “One Land, One Nation: Building Our Future Proud and Free.”

“Today (Saturday) Zambia celebrates the gallant women and men that fought for the political independence of the country, the women and men who fought for the political liberation of the African continent from colonialism. The theme ‘One Land, One Nation, Building Our Future Proud and Free’ would not have come at any better time than now when Zambia’s national unity is threatened,” she said.

Mwale said as Zambia “builds on the future, proud and free”, it was sad that 56 years after independence more than half of her people still live in abject poverty.

She said statistically, poverty levels stand at about 55 per cent national average but largely bearing the face of women as they remain more vulnerable.

Mwale said in addition, poverty remains high in rural areas at 76.6 per cent and yet the women and men were the ones that grow more than 90 per cent of Zambia’s food.

“In addition, over the last few years, Zambia has continued to accumulate high levels of both external and domestic debt which is raising serious concerns for the women’s movement,” she said

She said current external debt which stands at US $11.2 billion and “is, without doubt, a major cause of poverty and gender inequalities through its effects on economic growth and human development”.

Mwale said according to the World Bank, poverty was a multidimensional phenomenon encompassing inability to satisfying basic needs, lack of control on resources, lack of education and skill, poor health, vulnerability to shocks, violence and crime, lack of political freedom and voice.

“The current debt levels have had adverse effects on government’s spending on key social sectors such as health services and education facilities and materials, hence negatively affecting mostly women and children,” she said. “On this occasion, the women’s movement also remains deeply concerned about the polarisation that is being fueled across the political divide.”

Mwale said over the years, the country had witnessed how politicians had sadly attempted to wedge a rift among Zambians.

She said this year’s theme reminds people on the need for a truly “one land, one nation”.

Mwale said Zambians should frown upon and reject any machinations by politicians to divide the country on the basis of tribe for narrow sectarian interests.

She said as the country prepares for the 2021 general elections, Zambians should reject politicians that would preach hatred and tribalism.

“…we would like to appeal to all Zambians to embrace values and principles that will unite the country. While Zambia has remained relatively peaceful, we are concerned with the increased cases of political violence,” Mwale said. “We therefore call upon those in leadership, both in government and the larger political landscape, to promote national unity and cohesion. We reiterate our call to political parties to end all manner of political violence.”

Mwale called on the Zambia Police to also play its role as a neutral national security agency that served all Zambians.

“…we must all embrace the fact that we only have one country Zambia to safeguard as patriotic citizens. Our political independence remains of little value without a conscious resolve to collectively champion socio-economic emancipation. It is NGOCC’s anticipation that in the spirit of One Zambia, One Nation we shall truly build Our Future as One People, Proud and Free,” said Mwale.