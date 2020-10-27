It’s not a secret that ZNBC television and radio stations are mouth pieces of the ruling Patriotic Front.
There only discernible preoccupation is to give coverage to the Patriotic Front, defend it and transmit its propaganda. Those who today work for ZNBC, especially in senior positions, have to be politically aligned to the Patriotic Front or they won’t be able function and last long in their positions.
ZNBC’s coverage of the opposition, when it happens, is to ridicule, belittle or undermine them. It is actually not worth it for the opposition to be covered by ZNBC under the current order.
For a long time the Patriotic Front saw nothing wrong in turning state owned and government controlled media institutions like ZNBC television and radio stations, the Zambia Daily Mail and Times of Zambia into their own mouth pieces.
Amos Malupenga, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, says if people felt that they were not being covered, they could refer to the ZNBC Act and engage the national broadcaster and if they still felt aggrieved, they could go to court. He says there were cases where ZNBC had been taken to court. But why should things get to that? Why can’t they avoid unnecessary and costly litigation? It’s not cheap to go to court. What is the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services doing to bring about equity in terms of access to ZNBC television and radio stations and the state owned and government controlled newspapers? Isn’t this supposed to be the job of the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services?
ZNBC television and radio stations are maintained at a very high cost to the taxpayer. And taxpayers don’t belong to one political party – the Patriotic Front. It is criminal for the Patriotic Front to monopolise state owned and government controlled media coverage. Malupenga and his ministry need to urgently do the right thing. ZNBC television and radio coverage should reflect the plurality of our society.
