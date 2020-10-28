Automotive maintain top slot in Futsal league

MONZE George FC were the biggest winners in the week seven of the Automotive premiere Futsal league over the weekend.

A 9-0 win over CSS Petauke saw George move to fifth on the table with 9 points, 12 points behind log leaders Automotive Fustal Club.

Automotive’s prowess in the league has continued with a 7-0 win over Chipata Boys.

The win has seen defending champions maintain their top spot on the table with 21 points, just three ahead of second placed Kabwe K-Line who have 18 points.

This is after a 6-3 win over third placed DS Isoka who are now at par with Bill FC on 15 points.

Bill thumped Christian Academy 5-3 to complete the top four log.

Meanwhile, after dropping points in a week six fixture following a 2-3 defeat to Chipata Boys, Kitwe Bullets bounced back with an exciting 5-3 bashing of Kafue Saints.

It was a second consecutive defeat for struggling Saints who were humiliated 2-13 by K-Line during a week six fixture played on October 10 at Automotive Futsal Arena.

Struggling Livingstone Pirates suffered a disappointing 4-5 loss to Siavonga Beetles, who moved to seventh on the league table with nine points.

Despite the two teams sharing the same number of points, Pirates dropped to 8th on the log as they have a lower goal deference record.

Meanwhile, in Division One of the PFL, Pioneer Avengers maintained their unbeaten run after beating DS Academy 6-0 to move to 21 points. Second placed Zanaco put up a spirited fight to beat AJ United 6-0 to move to 18 points, three points behind Pioneers, who remain unbeaten after seven rounds of games played.

Tamanga Juldan humiliated Blue Bombers 20-3 while Bil FC overcame Christian Academy through a 5-3 scoreline.

Lilanda Bullets shocked Veterans with a 7-3 thumping, as Efford Chabala Futsal Club beat BS Stars 8-3 to move to sixth position on the 12-team Division One table with 12 points.