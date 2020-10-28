Inquiry can answer many privatisation questions – Makebi

EASTERN Province minister Makebi Zulu says calls for a commission of inquiry into privatisation is a reminder to government to consider the plight of the people before engaging in such programmes.

Former Luangwa Industries, UBZ and LINTCO workers in Eastern Province have petitioned President Edgar Lungu to set up an inquiry into the privatisation of state companies.

The former workers matched from Shoprite to the Eastern Province administration office where they presented their petition to the provincial minister.

Zulu told the petitioners that he was happy that they were peaceful.

“I know that we have been affected differently by privatisation. I have seen former LINTCO workers, UBZ and Luangwa Bicycles here. You have done this on behalf of us and other children so that the governments which are there or those to come should consider people’s plight before they embark on such programmes. I would like to thank you for doing what you have done in a peaceful manner,” he said.

Zulu said during one of President Edgar Lungu’s visits to Chipata, some former UBZ workers displayed a banner where they were demanding to be paid their terminal benefits.

“What the President said was that ‘up to now, the former UBZ workers have not been paid? What is happening?’ he was touched. We know we had Luangwa Bicycles, we have a lot of bicycles here, we could have been manufacturing our own bicycles and some people would have found jobs from there,” he said. “We had Mansa Batteries, we were making batteries but now they are made from other countries, meaning that we transferred jobs to other countries. We had motor assembly plant, we used to assemble motor vehicles but now it is not there. There are a lot of things that happened during privatisation and we could not have answers but you have asked important questions which demand answers.”

Zulu said he had no answers to the questions that the petitioners asked.

“Even the President may not have answers but the laws give way in which some answers can come out and that route is setting up a commission of inquiry to look for experts on issues to do with inquiry and call all those involved in privatisation,” he said. “They will be asked about what happened and how those things happened. Some of you were staying in company houses but the houses were sold to other people. So people would like to know what really happened? The biggest thing is that most of you have not been paid.”

Zulu said the former workers’ demand for money was not a favour because they worked for the money.

He assured the former workers that their petition would be delivered to the Head of State.

Zulu also urged people to register as voters.

“Even us politicians, we will be coming to you during campaigns, you should ask us questions such as those you posed here on privatisation. What role did you play? How are you going to address the issue of the payment of the people who were working for companies that were privatised? These are the questions that you should be asking. Our politics should change, they should not be of violence but should be based on issues,” he said.

Zulu, a lawyer, said he was hopeful that President Lungu would look at the issue and that the petitioners would be informed about the next step.

Former United Buses of Zambia eastern regional manager Aswell Moyo said the petitioners need action as soon as possible.

“We have suffered a lot. Others have taken this thing to be political. It’s not political! For how long, 25 years, we have never gotten our terminal benefits while others are swimming in wealth! We are not happy,” said Moyo.