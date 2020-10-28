‘NIKE DIDN’T TRUST FAZ’

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has revealed that his administration could not enter into a contract with Nike because the US-based sports kit manufacturer could not trust the association.

Featuring on Sports with the boys programme on Ndola’s Sun FM on Monday, Kamanga said according to Nike, some officials in the previous Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) administration printed the kit elsewhere outside the agreed contract.

When Kamanga was elected president in 2016, Nike had already terminated the kit contract.

He said FAZ tried other dressers like Puma, Kappa and Mafro but their offers were not making business sense when it came to selling replicas.

“We came into office in 2016, we did not have sponsorship. And the first task was to look around for a kit sponsor. The first we contacted were Kappa, even for Under-20 AfCON we were using Kappa. And Kappa said…you know credibility is very key in business,” he said. “We started inquiring, we contacted Adidas, Puma and went back to Nike, we were trying hard to get that relationship going. Unfortunately, we were told FAZ is damaged goods in inverted commas. That reputation preceded the market, everyone had the impression that FAZ could not be trusted.”

Kamanga explained that they tried every other kit supplier on the market.

“We went to Kappa but we did not agree. They agreed to give us all the playing equipment for all the teams but unfortunately when it came to the replica part and the cash component, they said they will not give us cash and if you want replicas you have to buy from us. You sell to your supporters then you share 50-50,” Kamanga explained further. “But business should always be on equal footing. That is how we walked away from Kappa. They were ready to give us all the equipment and kit which they did, everything. They committed to giving us USD 200,000 as the cash component and we agreed we can share 50-50 on the replicas. Mafro failed to give us the cash component. We gave it up.”

He said it was from such an experience that FAZ introduced its own local brand.

“Having learnt those lessons, the beauty with challenges is that they create opportunities. Once you are pushed against the wall it is only fair that you have to fight and come out of it,” said Kamanga. “In doing so we came with an idea that it is time we created our own brand as FAZ and with that brand we now control the whole value chain,” Kamanga said. “We first used the KoPa at the CHAN in 2018 in Morocco.”

He noted that people were not happy with the quality of the first generation of KoPa but it was re-designed with a good quality second generation whose sales had risen with more demand.

Kamanga said FAZ was working hard to attain financial independence through commercial activities to manage all national teams successfully, hence the 10-year plan to raise US $10 million through the Chipolopolo bond to invest in football development.