Police seize Saboi’s grade 9 certificate, UNZA transcripts during search

POLICE in Lusaka have warned and cautioned National Democratic Congress spokesperson Saboi Imboela for alleged criminal defamation of the President.

Imboela, who was quizzed by eight plain clothes officers at Lusaka Central Police Station, was later driven to her house for a search.

According to Imboela’s lawyer Christopher Mundia, the officers threatened that they would not give Imboela police bond when she is arrested because she had refused to volunteer evidence.

After efforts to get Imboela’s phone hit a snag, a team of over 20 police officers in about three vehicles went to her house to conduct a search for electronic devices in connection with what was being investigated.

After the search, police seized her daughter’s laptop, a school certificate as well as transcripts from the University of Zambia.

“The search relates to what they are investigating, the issue of criminal defamation of the President and the search warrant indicates that they are looking for electronic devices and documents. They have seized her daughter’s laptop, and then a school certificate from the time she was in grade 9 and 12, as well as transcripts from the University of Zambia,” Mundia explained.

Around 15:30, the officers took Imboela back to Lusaka Central Police Station only to tell her that she would be called back if their investigations yield any results sufficient to incriminate her to the alleged charge.

After the ordeal, Imboela said she was happy with the professional conduct of the police but was shocked that someone even reported her in the first place because no one was mentioned in her post.

She urged overzealous cadres to start reasoning before attaching names to innocent social media posts.

The NDC spokesperson was accompanied to the police station by party leader Chishimba Kambwili and national spokesperson Father Richard Luonde.