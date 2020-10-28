The adverse economic situation is starting to bite

The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) says it is deeply concerned with the rapidly weakening economy.
The Centre says the situation is jeopardising the economic and social justice of the ordinary citizens, especially the poor, the marginalised and the vulnerable.
The adverse economic situation is really starting to bite.
This should act as a reminder to all of us that our search for self-determination must include the search for good leaders who would be interested in the common good and not obsessed with power.
As Dr Fred M’membe aptly put it, ” Good leaders must be interested in the welfare of those in distress.”
We should demand professional competence and moral integrity in those who are leading us or seeking to lead us. We must expect them to be concerned with the increasing gap between those who have and those who do not have. We should expect them feel the distress of many who have a big problem about the cost of goods, medicine, education, with the tragedy of unemployment, of youth, of serious lack of transport and so many other important concerns where we are all involved. All these are very difficult problems for any government to face but to solve them we need hard working and public-spirited leaders, we need people of courage who will defend the truth and demand justice for the poor, the ordinary people and others.
