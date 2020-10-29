‘GOVT WANTS FANS BACK TO STADIA’

SPORTS minister Emmanuel Mulenga has directed his permanent secretary Joel Kapembwa to engage the Ministry of Health and expedite the process of allowing football fans back to the stadia.

With the league set to start this weekend under closed doors, Mulenga said last weekend the country had independence celebrations and many communities played games including in his constituency.

“Over the weekend, we were celebrating our independence, and in many localities we saw that there were games which were being played in communities including my constituency – we observed health guidelines,” Mulenga told journalists in Lusaka as he launched the 2020-2021 MTN/FAZ Super League season. “I am instructing the director of sports and ministry staff to make sure that they expedite the conclusion of discussions (with the Ministry of Health). We will be gratified to see that doors are open to fans within 10 days from now so that people can watch the games.”

While fans will have to keep their fingers crossed during that 10-day wait, SuperSport has added the number of local games to be beamed live from 91 to 135.

Multichoice chief customer officer Leah Kooma revealed the increase during the launch.

“We are committed to announce that this season we are committing to continue with the increased number of games which will be broadcast, which are 135 games; a considerable increase from 91 matches broadcast in the last season,” said Kooma.

The announcement excited FAZ president Andrew Kamanga who was also at the event.

“Today (yesterday), we are gathered here for the launch of an even bigger football platform which is the FAZ/MTN Super League. This represents the cream of our game and provides even greater collaborations with various partners,” he said. “As FAZ, we are happy to see so many partners that provide support to the game in various capacities. We appreciate the various roles that every one of you plays in the growth of our game. It is even more important now at the time when corporate bodies are tightening their pockets arising from the impact of the COVID-19.”

Kamanga appealed to fans to stay calm until government allowed them into stadia.

“Interestingly, even amidst the distress, football provides a lot of opportunities. With games being played behind closed doors, our partners in broadcasting are playing an even bigger role to fill the void left by empty stadia,” said Kamanga. “Locally we are happy that we have been able to utilise our partnerships with broadcast partners like SuperSport and the soon to be unveiled National Division One sponsorship. We would like to appeal to the fans that they should take note that the games will still be played behind closed doors until we are given authority by the Ministry of Health to open up. We are hopeful that they will give us clearance in due course as we are still waiting for their response.”

With the launch of the super division league, a better deal is expected to be announced for the National Division One, as Eden University is expected to increase its sponsorship from the current K1.1 million.