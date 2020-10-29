Zambia needs a good shepherd, not Caeser, says Phiri

ZAMBIA needs a good shepherd and not Caeser, says MMD deputy spokesperson Peter Phiri.

In a statement, Phiri noted that Zambians were currently going through a number of social and economic hardships, therefore, it was wrong for anybody to refer to the current Head of State as Caeser.

Phiri explained that biblically Caeser proved to be an authoritarian ruler and, therefore, it would not be prudent in a Christian nation to refer to an individual presiding over national affairs as Caeser.

“I have been following the recent unfolding events in our country’s political arena with keen interest. It was interesting to hear and note that on the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation a named priest, the so-called man of God in trying to praise and please the party in government was referring to the current Head of State as Caeser,” he noted.

Phiri said those that have been scholars of theology would tell “you a lot about the surname Caeser”.

“In the Bible, it is the name Caeser that ordered all the people under Roman rule to list their names in the register. There was even a time Octavian Caeser, who became the undisputed emperor and was honoured by the Roman Senate with the title of Augustus which is literally translated as ‘revered’ or ‘more than human’. In the long run, Augustus was succeeded by his son by the name of Tiberius Caeser and it was during his reign that John the Baptist was beheaded and imprisoned by King Herod,” he explained. “Tiberius was succeeded by his great nephew Gaius who became popular at first but embarked on a reign of terror. He was succeeded by his uncle by the name of Claudius – an emperor that invaded Britain at the time of famine and expelled all the Jews from Rome. So this family tree or family name of Caeser is associated with dictatorial tendencies and authoritarianism.”

Phiri said Zambia being a Christian nation and a democracy would not want to have a leader that associated with terror, dictatorial tendencies and authoritarianism.

“What Zambia needs is a good shepherd and not Caeser. Zambians are currently going through a number of social and economic hardships and; therefore, it was wrong for anybody to refer to the current Head of State as Caeser,” he said.

Phiri stressed that Zambia being a Christian nation should be associated with characteristics of Jesus Christ, the good shepherd.

“After celebrating our independence and as we head towards the 2021 general elections, what we need as a nation at the helm of a sitting government is a good shepherd – a person that demonstrates qualities of a good shepherd,” he said. “A good shepherd is noble, a good shepherd is that person that restores and nurtures; he guides and protects the flock. A good shepherd keeps a watchful eye on those that he leads and sacrifices for them.”

Phiri advised Church leaders to do some research before issuing statements in public that would put their careers, names and organisations in disrepute.