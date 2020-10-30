Buying medicines from unauthorised source may hurt your health

[By Brian Kabika]

Mashamo grew up in one of the slums of Lusaka. They were eight in the family and he was the fifth born of four boys and four girls. Mashamo and his other siblings had not been to college except his eldest brother, Malaiti. His father, Mr Love Joy was a grade seven drop out while his mother, Mrs Amalove Joy had never seen the inside of a classroom.

Despite growing up in the ghetto, God blessed Malaiti with an opportunity to go to Evelyn Hone College where he studied for a diploma in pharmacy, a profession that enabled him to be employed by the Ministry of Health as a pharmacy technologist in Chitah district.

On the other hand, Mashamo decided to join the only boxing club in his community as a form of recreation. In fact, what made him get motivated to joining the sport was his big body. He was tall and well built, the stature that most boxers have. The fact that he dropped out of school in grade three made him find solace in boxing. After some time, he decided to build a career in boxing that would see him earn a living and be able to marry his childhood sweet heart, Pamulomo. However, his brother Malaiti who knew the importance of education was not for the idea of Mashamo pursuing boxing as a career without combining the two.

Each time Mashamo would have vigorous training, he resorted to buying diclofenac, a painkiller from Bana Chikondi’s Katemba to stop his body aches. This habit went on for some time and for every purchase he made, Bana Chikondi would advise him to take five tablets of diclofenac, five times a day for seven days. Each tablet had a strength of 100 milligramme. Normally, diclofenac is given once a day and is used to treat mild to severe pain.

Bana Chikondi, who was a neighbour to Mr and Mrs Joy, made her livelihood by selling all sorts of merchandise, including pain killers like Brufen, Panadol tablets etc. Bana Chikondi’s education was not known, but according to those who grew up with her in Maiteneke township in Kitwe, it was said that she was a grade seven dropout. She had failed grade seven because she did not know how to read and write. Even today, she cannot write the name of her first born son, Ichipondo. However, her community is surprised as to what causes almost the entire community to flock to her Katemba to buy medicines when she can’t even read and write. Word had gone round in the neighbourhood by those who had used her medicines, that the medicines she sold could heal all manner of diseases.

On several occasions that Malaiti went home to visit the parents, he found empty packages of diclofenac in Mashamo’s bedroom. Malaiti being an expert in medicines would urge his brother to seek medical attention from the nearest clinic in their neighbourhood than buying the same from unlicensed Katemba in the neighbourhood.

Bana Chikondi’s Katemba was made of poor building materials such that it had no air conditioner to cool the room. The shelves were dusty, the roof was made of iron sheets that become extremely hot during the noonday thereby affecting the quality of the products stored therein and the medicines were exposed to direct sunlight and more so that the seller, Bana Chikondi was illiterate.

It was for the aforesaid reasons that Malaiti was against the idea of his brother buying diclofenac from Bana Chikondi. However, the main reason why Malaiti did not want the brother to consume bana Chikondi’s medication was that he wondered how she dispensed medicines when she could neither write nor read. How was she able to explain how to take the medicines when she had no clue on the chemistry of the medicines? These and many questions lingered in Malaiti’s mind.

As a consequence of Mashamo’s prolonged indiscriminate use of pain killers, in the later days of his life, he became sick. When he was taken to the hospital, it was found that his liver was damaged, and this was attributed to his misuse of medicines.

Many of us can relate to this story. How many of us have walked in a business premises asking for some painkiller or antibiotics without thinking of the repercussions of our decisions? Today at every turn in most of our compounds, a drug store exists, and for many people in these compounds, a day hardly passes without buying some form of medicines from the drugstores. Surprisingly, the sales persons in these outlets have no hint on how the medicine they sell works. Their only interest is making money at the expense of their client’s health.

Indiscriminate sell and buying of medicines must not be allowed. It is not a good practice to self-prescribe when our hospitals and clinics are filled with well qualified, skilled and talented health professionals. The danger of buying medicines from unlicensed businesses are many. Most likely the one who sells you medicines is not qualified, risk of being dispensed with expired or counterfeited or substandard medicines. Other challenges are, being given wrong dosage as in the case of Mashamo who was told by Bana Chikondi that he could take five tablets of diclofenac which had a strength of 100 milligramme per tablet five times a day for seven days ( in normal cases diclofenac would not exceed 150 miligrammes per day and cannot be taken for seven days). There is also a possibility of being given either overdose (this is a danger to one’s health as it can cause liver damage or other complications) or low dosage (which will make one’s condition not to improve and might cause one to be resistant to these drugs).

There is also a risk of buying stolen medicines or obtaining them from unauthorised source because medicines sold in unlicensed premises rarely come from genuine sources and possibility of being sold contaminated medicines is high. This is so because some of these unlicensed drug stores are in unsanitary conditions.

Remember that next time you want to buy medicines from a Katemba, think of the risks associated with such places.

Article authored by:

Brian Muwanei Kabika has deep interest in Public Health, Medicines and Allied Substances Regulation. He was co-founder of Public Health Partnership Forum.

For any comments, send them to: muwanei.kabika@gmail.com