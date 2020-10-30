FAZ/FIFA MEETING ON TODAY

FAZ has rejected overtures by Damiano Mutale’s lawyers to increase members of their team to five by including Kalusha Bwalya and two lawyers at today’s ZOOM meeting, outside the FIFA directive.

FIFA demanded that each team sends three officials; that is three from the ‘aggrieved’ party, three from FAZ, and government representatives.

In this case, Mutale, Patson Lusaka and one more person would constitute the aggrieved party.

Mutale and Lusaka obtained an injunction from the High Court, which halted the FAZ elections in July this year in order for their ‘electoral grievances’ to be resolved.

The duo, however, was not contesting in the elections.

Kalusha, whose nomination was disqualified owing to his previous conviction by FIFA, appealed his matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport where it was also dismissed with costs.

While FIFA directed that only three representatives from the aggrieved party send credentials, Mutale and Lusaka’s lawyers sent five e-mail addresses to FAZ which included Kalusha, Lewis Nathan Advocates and PNP Advocates as lawyers for the aggrieved parties; with Mutale and Lusaka also appearing under one email address.

“We refer to press reports showing yourself as general secretary of the Football Association of Zambia that the aggrieved parties’ ZOOM meeting with FAZ chaired by FIFA would be held on 30th or 31st October, 2020 and that all aggrieved parties must indicate or submit their contact particulars to which FAZ shall send ZOOM details, we hereby submit to you the following contact particulars for the aggrieved parties…” read the lawyers’ letter obtained by The Mast.

Lawyers also accused FAZ of not availing a formal notice and the proposed agenda for the virtual meeting so that their clients could ascertain the exact time.

In response, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala told the lawyers that FIFA categorically stated that only three representatives from the aggrieved party would attend the meeting, excluding their lawyers, as the meeting would not be a court session.

Kashala also informed the lawyers that FAZ had since forwarded Mutale and Lusaka’s credentials to FIFA.

FAZ further wrote to FIFA, stating that Kalusha was never part of the court proceedings that culminated into today’s meeting, as his matter was successfully dealt with and thrown out by the CAS with costs.

“We write to notify you that we have today received a letter from Lewis Nathan Advocates, advising credentials for five people beyond the three as advised in your notice previously, find copy of the letter attached…we have since informed the aggrieved parties’ lawyers that FIFA were very categorical on three representatives from the aggrieved parties and not with lawyers as the meeting would not be a court,” read the FAZ letter to FIFA dated October 28, 2020.

“Mr Kalusha Bwalya’s matter is not to be discussed at the scheduled meeting as his matter was submitted to arbitration at the Court of Arbitration (CAS), which was terminated with costs. CAS is the highest body whose decision can no longer be discussed around the table. As stated in the attached letter from the aggrieved lawyers, the only eligible aggrieved parties are Mr Damiano Mutale and Mr Patson Lusaka who shall jointly join the meeting under one email address…we await your guidance on this matter. As you are aware, this is a meeting called by FIFA and therefore we do not have any details beyond the date and the time will be shared by them.”

In its earlier notice, FIFA feared that failure to have emails submitted would result in the meeting not proceeding.