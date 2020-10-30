L/stone technician loses legs after gas cylinder explodes during repairs

A 63-YEAR-OLD technician in Livingstone has lost both legs after a gas cylinder exploded as he and a colleague worked on a fridge.

Acting police spokesperson Danny Mwale said Mwila Kamangu’s legs were cut off on the spot while Danken Mwale, 25 an assistant technician of house number DNB 17 Dambwa Central, sustained burns on both hands.

Kamangu is the owner of MKAY Refrigeration and Conditioning Company.

Mwale said the incident happened at plot number 197 Mosi-oa-tunya road in Livingstone on Wednesday.

He said police and fire brigade officers who rushed to the scene found blood on the ground, along with several pieces of the exploded gas cylinder.

“Brief facts are that the two technicians were hired to work on fridges which were not functioning. During the service of the fridges, one of the big gas cylinders exploded causing serious injuries to the two,” said Mwale. “They are currently admitted to Livingstone Central Hospital where they are receiving treatment. The cause of the explosion of the gas cylinder is yet to be established.”