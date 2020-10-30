M’membe asks police to stop harassing Costa Mwansa and Diamond TV

FRED M’membe says the police should immediately stop its harassment of Diamond TV and its chief executive officer Costa Mwansa.

Police summoned Mwansa and Diamond TV head of news and current affairs George Chomba to appear at Police Service headquarters in Lusaka yesterday.

The summoning is in connection with investigations the police are conducting in relation to a leaked speech of the 2021 national budget.

In a statement yesterday, Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party president, branded the police action as: “unacceptable harassment of journalists and news media outlets.”

Dr M’membe was Post editor-in-chief and managing director for the 25 years of the newspaper’s existence.

He asked: “when did a budget speech become a sensitive State security document?”

“We are informed that this is in connection with investigations police are conducting in relation to what is alleged to be a leaked speech of the 2021 budget. But when did a budget speech become a sensitive state security document?” Dr M’membe wondered. “Traditionally, the budget speech is quietly made available to reliable and influential media in advance. In the more than two and half decades we were journalists, almost every year we had advance access to the budget speech and were never harassed in this way by police.”

Dr M’membe said the summoning Mwansa and Chomba was nothing but an attempt to intimidate and censor Diamond TV, Zambia’s leading independent television station.

He noted that such type of harassment of journalists had an impact on those affected by it.

“But it is also a direct attack on press freedom and independence – an attempt to silence specific voices and stories,” he said. “Being a target for harassment can be exhausting, which takes an incredible psychological toll on the journalists, the newsroom and on other colleagues in that same beat.”

Dr M’membe explained that a very tangible consequence is censorship – “journalists not reporting a certain story because they’re afraid of the onslaught of harassment.”

“I have most definitely spoken to journalists who said they have not reported on something, or they have avoided a story, because they’re afraid of the consequences,” he noted. “Journalists are watchdogs working to promote transparency and accountability. As such, they can become victims of silencing strategies when they threaten powerful interests or expose governments or important figures in the name of public interest.”

Dr M’membe added that such was what was happening in Zambia today: “where the country’s leading broadcaster Costa Mwansa’s television station, Diamond TV, has been targeted with a string of police investigations and call outs by this authoritarian regime.”

He said not all silencing techniques were that overt, “but even subtler attempts can impact the accountability work being done by journalists at all levels and shouldn’t be ignored – they must be denounced.”

“We therefore call on the police to immediately stop its harassment of Costa Mwansa and Diamond TV,” said Dr M’membe.