NAQEZ rejects social electricity tariffs for schools

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQUEZ) says it is social and economic injustice to expect poor schools to be spending more than K3,000 per month on electricity.

Executive director Aaron Chansa appealed to President Edgar Lungu to mitigate and help provide special electricity tariffs for schools.

Chansa said with the effects of COVID-19, bankrupt schools in the country were not affording electricity under the social tariff.

“Under the current circumstances, the social tariff is not sustainable for schools and is clearly an affront to provision of education in schools,” he said. “The position of NAQEZ is that it is social and economic injustice to expect very poor primary schools to be spending more than K3,000 per month on electricity and more than K25,000 per month for boarding schools. As a country, we are surely being unfair and punitive to schools and education as a whole over electricity.”

He said NAQEZ had been engaging the government over the matter.

“These engagements have yielded nothing. Our last hope now is in the President. And if the President will also not intervene, we foresee many schools failing to purchase power, especially during the season of national examinations. This would spell grave national academic consequences,” said Chansa.