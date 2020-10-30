PF has ‘pocketed’ borrowed money – Bwalya

ANTHONY Bwalya says research shows that 63 per cent of all debt contracted has simply been stolen and this is why, while Zambia’s public debt has exponentially increased to over $20 billion in less than 10 years, the economy has slumped to negative growth over the same period.

In a statement titled ‘The true cost of infrastructure development under the PF regime’, the UPND member reminded Zambians that the PF had built roads using borrowed or debt money.

“Here are two key facts you need to know about this: The PF has invested less than 40 ngwee on every K1 they have borrowed. The rest has gone to building mansions for themselves, expensive cars and bank accounts in foreign lands,” he said. “If your child or parent dies in our public health institutions because there are no essential drugs or equipment, or that there is such an acute shortage of doctors or nurses, will you and your family still be on your knees thanking the Patriotic Front (PF) regime for having built a road outside your house?”

Bwalya said all the debt contracted after 2016 had been entered into without parliamentary approval, contrary to the provisions of Articles 63, 114 and 207 of the Constitution.

“I do not need to tell you that this is illegal,” he said, noting that it was estimated that around $10 billion in aggregate had been contracted without parliamentary approval.

Bwalya said the PF claims that the money had gone to building infrastructure such as roads.

He however, presented another fact, which shows that while the construction of a kilometre of tarred road costs an average $450,000, the government had been pricing a kilometre of the same road at an average $1.2 million, more than 100 per cent inflation of costs.

Bwalya said “this theft of debt money through overpricing of road construction” had been confirmed by the Engineering Institution of Zambia.

“So, on every kilometre of road the PF have built, they have pocketed at least $600,000! This is how come we have no lifesaving medicines or equipment in our hospitals or clinics,” Bwalya said. “This is also why the PF regime, while they claim to have built 650 health posts, these facilities still have no nurses or doctors because the PF have squandered the money which should have gone towards training and employing more doctors and nurses.”

He said this was also why the PF government had not created any tangible jobs for the Zambian youths.

“So, the next time you want to make a big song and dance about roads, have some perspective,” said Bwalya. “Also, do not be surprised when they come with ’empowerment’ money. They have stolen from you enough, so they actually have the money. Just take it #changeiscoming.”