PF regard civil society, the Church as stupid – Mambo

CHIKONDI Foundation president Bishop John Mambo says it is painful to see political leaders, hired by citizens, turning into boasters.

He also says PF leaders go about claiming victory in 2021 because they regard the civil society and the Church as “stupid.”

Bishop Mambo was speaking on the sidelines of a media briefing by civil society organisations at Kapingila House in Lusaka.

“It pains me when we have people that we have hired using a vote to be insulting each time we warn them that ‘the direction you are taking us is wrong’. We live in fear in a country that [has] 56 years of independence,” Bishop Mambo said. “We helped to liberate most of these countries around us. In fact, we are in trouble because we accommodated those who are [now] doing better than us. I married [off] some of the freedom fighters, the South Africans and all that; they are doing far much better than us.”

He regretted politicians’ neutralisation of the influence of the Church on society.

“Some of us have been talking since time immemorial, that if we don’t guard [our democracy] jealously, we are heading towards a banana republic. It is now a minister who was a kaponya (street fellow) who tells you that ‘I have K2 million as pocket money…’” he noted. “The Church is in intensive care and the reason is well known. They (clergy) are given a brown envelope and they will not talk. Why don’t we grow our Christianity, especially that we declared Zambia a Christian nation?”

Bishop Mambo further said Zambians: “are not stupid!”

“The people that we elected, from President, have become our masters. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a servant of the people. They shouldn’t boast that ‘2021 we are winning’ and all that. It’s because they take us, civil society, the Church and all that as stupid, docile,” said Bishop Mambo.