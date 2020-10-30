‘Play 2 Conserve’ grand finale on tomorrow

OYDC Zambia chief executive officer Fredrick Chitangala has appreciated the partnership between the centre and WWF in accomplishing the ‘Play 2 Conserve’ project.

The project involves using sports personalities to plant trees at OYDC and selected parts of Lusaka.

In a statement made available to The Mast ahead of the grand finale that is set to take place tomorrow, Chitangala said the centre would embark on another project for youths.

“The grand finale that we are hosting this Saturday marks the end of the project. We hope that we can soon embark on another project for our youths to continue influencing environmental protection using

sport, which the OYDC Zambia does organise,” said Chitangala yesterday. “In recognition of the power of sports, OYDC is ready to work with partners such as WWF and WECSZ in the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals.”

The event will include a symbolic tree planting exercise and performances from local artistes.

The OYDC Zambia partnered with the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to run a project dubbed ‘Play 2 Conserve’ aimed at promoting conservation and environmental protection using sport.

The project kicked off in January this year with over 35 sports personnel.

These include Copper Queens midfielder Mary Mwakapila and Red Arrows midfielder Jimmy Chisenga, freestyle football star Cecil Chiila and veteran football administrator Chris Chibuye.

These were trained about the project by facilitators from WWF Zambia and Wildlife Environment Conservation Society of Zambia (WECSZ).

The trained conservation ambassadors from the OYDC and WWF have planted over 1,000 trees at OYDC and different communities in Lusaka that include Chaisa, Mandevu, Emmasdale, Kabanana, Chazanga, Chipata, Matero and Zingalume.

The ambassadors have also been sensitising the public on environmental protection and waste management.

Over 60,000 youths, women and men from these communities were sensitised about environmental protection through the project.

And WWF country director Nachilala Nkombo said her rganisation was passionate about placing young people at the heart of moving the conservation agenda.

“WWF recognises the unique challenges the youth may face in doing this and the importance that sport can play in creating this space for their effective participation,” said Nkombo. “We all have to work toward protection of the environment and replenishment of the resources that we are fast depleting. We therefore call upon all young people around the country; from schools, churches, and local communities to join efforts with us in nature and environmental protect.”