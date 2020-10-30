US govt awards K4.5m to nine female Zambian entrepreneurs

UNITED States African Development Foundation (USADF) Zambia country programme coordinator Guy Kahokola says seed funding will give women entrepreneurs access to capital they need to grow their business.

The US Embassy, in collaboration with USADF and Women’s Entrepreneurship Access Centre (WEAC), awarded nine women entrepreneurs a total K4.5 million ($225,000) in seed funding to support women’s entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

According to a statement, each of the winners received K500,000 (US$25,000) from USADF following a competitive review of their business plans.

It stated that the entrepreneurs were part of the first phase of the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), a US government programme to empower women with knowledge, tools, and resources they needed to start and grow their businesses.

The statement further indicated that 87 women in Lusaka successfully completed their training after the launch of AWE in Zambia in 2019.

Speaking when co-presenting the seed funding, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, David Young said the funding would address the financing shortfalls that remain one of the most severe challenges facing small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the country.

“As we have seen, the COVID-19 pandemic takes such a terrible toll on economies around the world, including Zambia’s. We know that supporting entrepreneurs and a growing private sector has never been more important,” he said. “The US Embassy continues its commitment to support Zambian entrepreneurs through initiatives like AWE and through partnerships.”

Young also announced the second phase of AWE that would expand beyond Lusaka into Ndola and Kitwe, with the selection of 150 women who would start their training in November.

And Kahokola said USADF’s funding of AWE graduates demonstrated the agency’s commitment to helping women entrepreneurs succeed.

“The seed funding will give women entrepreneurs access to capital they need to grow their business and complements the training and mentorship the US Embassy and WEAC have provided,” said Kahokola.

Meanwhile, WEAC executive director Nambula Kachumi said the organisation was strategically positioned to support Zambian women venture successfully into business while helping them address gender barriers to entrepreneurship.

Zambia is among 50 countries worldwide participating in the AWE programme launched globally in March 2019 by the US Department of State.