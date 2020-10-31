‘Hero’ Sata went too soon – Akafumba

MICHAEL Sata was a hero who went too soon, says Josephs Akafumba.

Reflecting on the sixth anniversary of Sata’s death which fell on Wednesday, Akafumba said the late president should be turning in his grave when he sees what has become of the PF, the party he founded.

Akafumba, the NDC vice-president, said the PF had completely changed its complexion since Sata’s death.

“Michael Sata had a dream for Zambia. It’s a dream he had way back when he was governor, and when he became president he wanted actualise his dream,” he said. “He assembled a team of men and women who shared his goal and his goal was to deliver Zambia, to have zero tolerance to corruption, put more money in people’s pockets, lower taxes and create more jobs. This was the dream for president Sata.”

Akafumba said PF was no longer what Sata had envisioned.

“To me president Sata is a hero who went too soon. Today he should be turning in his grave when he looks back and sees of what has become of his PF. You cannot put a finger on whether it’s PF or MMD or MMD-PF,” he said.

Akafumba said Sata stood for what was good stating that even up to the time of his death, the late head of state still used a simple Nokia 110.

He said Sata did not believe in leading an extravagant life at the expense of the governed.

“I travelled with president Sata to Ethiopia for a number of occasions for the AU meetings and he was more particular on his delegation. He would get the list and check…’who is this one, what is he going to do’, and said ‘we cannot carry people when we don’t have medicines in hospitals’. So he only carried those that were relevant, but this is not the case now,” Akafumba said. “We now have a situation where the first lady can carry a delegation of about 25 people to go and receive ancient fire tenders in America at the expense of taxpayers. Michael Sata would not have allowed such.”

He said Sata always emphasised on the PF leaving Zambia better than the party found it.

Akafumba said Sata never forgot the people he was with in the trenches as he worked to establish the PF and noted that today most of those who laboured with the party founding president have been sidelined.

He said those that founded PF were watching from the terraces as the “gatecrashers”, those who joined the PF later, feast at the high table.

“This is not the PF Sata dreamt of, and in terms of corruption Michael Sata was strict. He said he was allergic to corruption. You remember there was an incident of Ronald Chitotela and the late Rodgers Mwewa, immediately [Sata] heard that they were involved in corruption acts, he relieved them of their duties stating that ‘be on the side until you are cleared by ACC’,” Akafumba recalled. “But under President Lungu it has changed as he says ‘they are innocent’. He leaves them and they continue working…in the morning Chitotela is at court and in the afternoon he is flying a flag on his car and seated in the office.”

He said Sata would not have allowed what is currently happening in PF because corruption destroys society.

Akafumba said Zambia is where it is today because of corruption.

He said it was unfortunate that Sata’s entire legacy was no longer in existence, “with nothing to point at as symbolic of his dream”.

“You have heard that even the PF ministers attribute their failures to what president Sata did. They are ungrateful. People like Dora Siliya, [Bowman] Lusambo, people who were insulting Sata are today who can stand on rooftops to talk bad things about president Sata. Let them appreciate,” he said.

Akafumba however, said all was not lost as people like him who believed in the cause are still alive and would make sure that they carry the baton to ensure Sata’s dream of putting food on the table of all Zambians, lower taxes, and more money in people’s pockets was realised.