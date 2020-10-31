Kabwe K-Line vow to fight for futsal title

WEEK eight of the Automotive Premier Futsal League continues today with second placed Kabwe K-Line looking forward to piling pressure on defending champions and log leaders Lusaka Automotive.

By press time, the Automotive was in a tussle with CSS Petauke.

After a 6-3 victory over DS Isoka in week seven, K-Line revived their chase for the title this year as they take on Livingstone Pirates who are 8th on the table with nine points after eight games.

Kabwe K-line manager Khali Mohamed vowed to continue fighting for the title.

“We are really pushing hard this season to pile the pressure on the log leaders. We have been working very hard to win the league this season because that is our main aim. All the boys are ready and very committed. In doing so everyone is putting in the work,” said Mohamed. “We are chasing the league leaders. We want to beat them in the second league. From the last game we played them we got so very close and they feel that we are right behind them. So when we meet them again we are going to try and beat them. So at least we can win the league. Our expectations in tomorrow’s game is that we are prepared for it and we are hoping for a win. We are going to use our new tactics, hopefully it will work out for us.”

DS Isoka seek to redeem themselves from last weekend’s loss which put them third with 15 points.

The Isoka boys are taking on Kitwe Bullets who are fourth with 12 points.

Bullets with a 5-3 win over Kafue Saints in the last fixture, would want to leapfrog K-Line in third place with a win.

Other fixtures will see fifth placed Monze George take on Siavonga Beetles.

Young George will be upbeat to settle scores with the Beetles after recording a big win in week seven through a 9-0 bashing of CSS Petauke to go fifth on the table with nine points.

Other fixtures include Kafue Saints who take on Chipata Boys.

Automotive Division Super League continue tomorrow with Pioneer Avengers looking to maintain their top slot when face second bottom placed Blue Bombers.

Second placed Zanaco are set to catch up with the leaders if they win their encounter with Christian Academy who are placed 9th on the table with six points.

BS Stars will take on Tamanga while Efford Chabala will lock hones with Bil FC.

Lilanda will complete weekend fixtures with a game against DS Academy, while AJ Academy face Veterans.