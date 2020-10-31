MoF spokesperson arrested for leaking 2021 budget

POLICE have charged and arrested Ministry of Finance public relations officer, Chileshe Kandeta 50 of Kabulonga and Lazarous Mwelwa, 46 of Chamba Valley, a Budget Analyst at the ministry for the offence of Communication of Certain Information contrary to section Four chapter 111 of the State Security Act.

Acting police spokesperson Danny Mwale said this was in relation to the leaking of the 2021 National Budget Speech, which went viral before it was officially presented in Parliament.

Mwale said the duo was detained in police custody awaiting court appearance.