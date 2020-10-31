Zambian to be named 2020 UN Woman Police Officer of the Year

KNOWING that I am making a difference by working to empower women and promote their active inclusion and participation in society motivates me, says Chief Inspector Doreen Malambo.

The UN Department of Peace Operations announced that Chief Inspector Malambo, currently serving in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) will be awarded the 2020 United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year.

Malambo currently serves as a Gender Adviser in Juba, South Sudan.

According to a statement, working with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), she helped establish the Stand Up for Rights of Women and Girls initiative that has helped to reduce and prevent sexual and gender-based crime in South Sudan.

It stated that as part of this project, Malambo created a network of groups led by male local police officers to engage other men in the community to disseminate information and promote the protection and advancement of the rights of women and girls.

Malambo also contributed to UNMISS’ efforts to disseminate information on COVID-19 prevention to vulnerable communities, including those with disabilities.

“Knowing that I am making a difference by working to empower women and promote their active inclusion and participation in society motivates me. Women’s empowerment is the key to increasing the visibility of interests, concerns, needs and contributions of women as we advance the Women, Peace and Security agenda,” said Malambo.

The United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year award was established in 2011 to recognise the exceptional contributions of women police officers to UN peace operations and to promote the empowerment of women.

The UN says the award carries special significance this year when “we mark the 20th anniversary of Security Council resolution 1325 on women, peace and security and 60 years since the first deployment of United Nations police, to the United Nations Operation in the Congo”.

“Greater women’s participation in peacekeeping sends a strong message to our host populations. This message is amplified when women police officers like Chief Inspector Malambo take the lead to empower and protect others, even more so in a pandemic context,” said under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who will present Malambo with the award at a virtual ceremony on November 3, 2020. “Through both her ideas and actions Doreen Malambo exemplifies the best of United Nations policing.”

United Nations Police Adviser Luis Carrilho said like many peacekeepers during this challenging time, “Chief Inspector Malambo continues to go above and beyond the call of duty to serve our communities”. “Gender-responsive policing is a responsibility shared by all, and her efforts within the Mission and in the community to engage more men have led to greater awareness of the role each of us can play.”

Malambo’s previous UN experience includes a deployment with the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) from 2008 to 2009, where she assisted the Liberia National Police to prevent and investigate sexual and gender-based violence and domestic violence.

Her national experience spans 24 years with the Zambia Police Service.

The award will be presented during the 15th United Nations Police Week that takes place virtually from November 2 to 6.

At this annual event, heads of UN police components and police experts from peacekeeping operations, special political missions and regional offices and UN senior leadership discuss performance, conduct and discipline, protection of civilians, conflict prevention, sustaining peace and other topics and priorities affecting UN policing.

About 11,000 UN police, 1,300 of whom are women, are deployed in 16 UN peace operations today to enhance international peace and security by supporting host countries in conflict, post-conflict and other crisis situations.

The UN’s goal is to deploy 30 per cent women among individual police officers and 20 per cent among formed police units by 2028.