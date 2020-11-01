Bill 10 down, ECZ is next – Mumba

[By Oliver Chisenga and Masuzyo Chakwe]

FOLLOWING the events in Parliament, it remains our moral responsibility to thank and salute the gallant members of parliament who chose people’s interests above partisan interest, says Nevers Mumba.

Commenting on the failure of the infamous Bill 10, the MMD leader in a statement titled ‘Bill 10 down, ECZ is next’, said Zambia had been saved from a disastrous future of disunity and unnecessary conflict.

“My fellow Zambians, on Thursday 29th October, we appealed to parliamentarians from both sides to choose peace and unity of the nation above partisan politics. We called on the deep conscience of our members of parliament to vote against Bill 10. We further appealed to the Christian family in the nation to pray and stop the impending danger Bill 10 could pose to peace. Bill 10 has finally fallen,” Mumba said.

He said the position of the ‘New Hope’ MMD had been that the Bill lacked consensus and was a recipe for violence and insecurity.

Mumba noted that the arrogance of the PF had been astonishing and the end had been a humiliating defeat.

“Bill 10; enemy number one has fallen,” he said.

Mumba said the process of levelling the electoral playing field ahead of the 2021 elections has started to take shape.

He, however, said stakeholders must not rest until all threats to a free and fair election were removed.

Mumba said the Electoral Commission of Zambia was enemy number two and next in the firing line.

“The next enemy to peace and security is the ECZ. The arrogance being demonstrated by the ECZ is no different from the arrogance which delivered Bill 10 to its death,” Mumba, a former Republican vice-president, said.

Mumba itemized demands for a free and fair election, stating that all Zambians must demand that the electoral process be subjected to a consensus audit.

He also demanded that the old voters list be not tampered with and called for a complete audit of the NRC issuance process.

“We demand for the neutralisation of the public order Act. We demand for a credible non-partisan appointment of ECZ Commissioners. We demand for a security of tenure for the new ECZ commissioners. We demand for the new ECZ to have power to disqualify any candidate who contravenes electoral guidelines,” Mumba said.

Further, Mumba demanded that the police stay away from the electoral process.

“We celebrate victory over Bill 10 but we still have many mountains to climb and many rivers to cross before we get to the Promised Land. For Israel to break free from the bondage of Egypt, they never gave up. It was only after the tenth plague that Egypt surrendered,” he said.

The MMD leader also called upon all Zambians regardless of political affiliation to unite and defeat the next enemy of a credible electoral process.

“This is God’s country and God is at work as He prepares a new nation. Zambia Shall Be Saved,” said Mumba.

Meanwhile, Transparency International Zambia hopes the government would learn from the collapse of Bill 10 that being in power does not give them the right to bulldoze their way and trample on the aspirations of the people.

Executive director Maurice Nyambe expressed delight and satisfaction at the collapse of Bill 10.

Nyambe said from the onset, TIZ had been resolute in its stance that “the late Bill” was inimical to democracy and did not represent the aspirations of the Zambian people.

“We express our gratitude to the members of parliament who stood resolute in defending our democracy and the will of the people. Going forward, we hope that the government will learn from this the key lesson that being in power does not give you the right to bulldoze your way and trample on the aspirations of the people,” said Nyambe.

“Ultimately, power rests with the people and we are delighted that the long process we have been through over this Bill has shown this. We hope that as a country, we can now focus on more important things like how to deal with rampant corruption, the free falling kwacha and the reducing civic space that is constraining the expression of free speech in the country.”/SM