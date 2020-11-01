Children have right to parental, societal support to grow – Rossi

ENLIGHT Abilities co-chairperson Professor Gaudenzio Rossi says every child has the right to be supported by their parents and community to grow, learn and develop.

And Eastern Province education officer Allan Lingambe says children with disabilities still face challenges with regard to accessing education.

Speaking during the launch of Inclusive Education project at Gondar Primary School in Chipata on Thursday, Prof Rossi said around the world, children are excluded from schools where they belong because of disability, race, language, religion, gender and poverty.

“However, every child has the right to be supported by their parents and communities to grow, learn, and develop in the early years, and upon reaching school age, to go to school and be welcomed and included by teachers and peers alike. When all children, regardless of their differences learn together, everyone benefits as this is the cornerstone of inclusive education,” he said.

Prof Rossi said inclusive education values diversity and the unique contributions each student brings to the classroom.

He said in supplementing government’s efforts to achieve inclusive education, Enlight Abilities organisation with support from Rehabilitation International is implementing a project in five schools that include; Gondar, Magwero, Chipata Primary, St Betty and Nadalitsika primary schools.

Prof Rossi said Enlight Abilities was co-founded by Miyoba Hamuhuma and Pedro Jesus Caceres on May16, 2018

“The co-founders’ strong conviction is that people with disability possess the ability but are denied of opportunities to demonstrate. True to this spirit, the organisation was named Enlight Abilities,” he said.

Prof Rossi said the organisation trained 25 teachers from five schools in inclusive education, carried out adaptations works to make the schools accessible to children with disabilities.

“Additionally, the Ministry of General Education has promised to make Magwero a model school after the works that Enlight Abilities has done so far. We erected a ramp at the District Education Board Secretary’s Office in order to make the office accessible to the people with disabilities. We are yet to erect a ramp at the PEO’s office,” he said.

He urged the people to make a difference regarding inclusion and start building and nurturing a community of inclusive people by honestly appreciating others and be true to others.

And Dr Lingambe said despite the fact that right to education for all is enshrined in myriad national and international treaties, there were still challenges for children with disabilities with regard to accessing education.

“Children with disabilities are vital and a valuable part of the society, yet they are the most marginalised and vulnerable group of people in Zambia and the world at large. They are abused, exploited, and excluded by the societies they live in, denying them of their inalienable and recognised rights,” he said.

Dr Lingambe said government had taken a number of legislative and policy steps that indicate commitment to advancing the rights of persons with disabilities.

He said in Zambia, inclusive education is one of the several ways in which the Zambian education authorities have sought to enhance rights for pupils and students with disabilities.

Dr Lingambe said despite the Zambian government effort in ensuring inclusive education in all schools in the country, most schools were poorly resourced and the limited resources challenge most school managers in running their schools.

“The lack of resources in many of these provinces means that there is extreme competition for resources to deliver even basic routine services in education. It is for this reason that we have other stakeholders on board supplementing the government efforts and it is the reason why Enlight Abilities organisation was founded in 2018 to supplement the Zambian government effort in reaching out to people with and without disabilities through this inclusive education project,” he said.

During the same launch Enlight Abilities honoured Gondar Primary School head teacher Captain Michael Kanyinji for his dedication to inclusive education project.

Prior to the launch, Prof Rossi and Hamuhuma toured the projects that are being implemented by the organisation.

They also paid a courtesy call on Chipata Diocese Bishop George Lungu, Chipata Cheshire home.