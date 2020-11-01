Don’t give chance to crooks – Rev Mwanza

DON’T give a chance to crooks to steal from you, says Livingstone’s Reformed Church in Zambia Reverend Caleb Mwanza.

Speaking at a special church service to celebrate ‘Reformed National Harvest’ in Maramba attended by DP leader Harry Kalaba last weekend, Rev Mwanza said leadership was about speaking the truth.

“In church it’s not about money but about God being glorified. The church today has thrown the truth outside,” Rev Mwanza said. “We need to preach the truth. When things are being done wrongly, don’t clap your hands. Ask for the truth. The truth needs to be told. There is nothing of niwuti mukali (who is strong) in church. That is why you give chance to amambala (crooks) to steal from you.”

He wondered how Christians would demand the truth when outside the house of God, they were what he termed clinger.

And Kalaba said unless the Church takes up its rightful position no meaningful change can be achieved.

He asked the Church to pray for political leaders.

“Pray for us to be in line with the spirit of the Lord. Take up your rightful position so that we can have meaningful change,” he said.

Kalaba was accompanied by several DP Livingstone officials, the national women chairperson Marjorie Mutakwa, Southern Province women’s chairperson and youth chairperson Gloria Mapani and Cephus Musune respectively.