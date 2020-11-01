Dr Sichizya urges fight against spina bifida by fortifying foods with folic acid

UNIVERSITY Teaching Hospital head of neurosurgery Kachinga Sichizya has called on government to put up a deliberate policy to fortify foods with folic acid.

During commemoration of World spina bifida and Hydrocephalus day, Dr Sichizya said the increase in the two conditions entails the lack of folic acid in pregnant mothers.

Spina bifida is characterised by incomplete closure of certain bones of the spinal column (vertebrae), leaving a portion of the spinal cord exposed while hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain.

He said other countries had started the fortification of foods like bread.

He said the hospital would also embark on a campaign to sensitise mothers on the best ways to prevent hydrocephalus and spina bifida.

Dr Sichizya thanked the government for the continued support to the hospital and the newly acquired equipment used for operations on such cases.

He said the hospital would continue providing high quality health services to all, including people with the two conditions.

Dr Sichizya further called on the general public not to discriminate children with hydrocephalus or spina bifida.

He said discrimination leads to parents hiding children with such conditions hence denying them a normal life.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Inonge Wina in a speech read for her by Minister in the Office of the Vice-President Olipa Phiri said the government was worried with the continued increase in the cases of spina bifida and Hydrocephalus in Zambia.

Vice – President Wina said that was why the government had continued to invest in healthcare by building more health facilities across the country.

She said the increase could also be attributed to lack of maternal information to pregnant mothers.

Vice-President Wina said this was why it was important for expecting mothers to regularly visit health facilities for maternal information.

She said the government would do everything to ensure the cases of Spina bifida and hydrocephalus in the country were reduced.

Vice-President Wina further called on mothers with children with such conditions to continue seeking medical services for the better growth of the children.

She said her office had been engaging health care providers and charity organisations that had taken keen interest in the fight against spina bifida and hydrocephalus so that the two conditions are addressed collectively.

Vice – President Wina pledged a K10,000 to Our Care House of Hope Zambia and urged them to continue caring for the mothers taking care of children with the two conditions.