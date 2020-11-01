FEAR FOR DORA…educate me, does she drink or smoke – Hamusonde

Educate me, does Dora Siliya drink or smoke, asks chief Hamusonde.

He is also asking President Edgar Lungu to disassociate himself and the PF from Siliya’s statement that the ruling party is not ready to hand over power in 2021.

Information minister and government spokesperson Dora Siliya indicated to Sinda headmen that the PF was not ready to hand over power in 2021 unless in 2026.

Siliya, who is Petauke Central PF member of parliament, made the remarks last Sunday at Mwala Hills in Sinda district when she addressed about 300 village headmen and indunas.

But Hamusonde of Bweengwa, west of Monze district, wondered if Siliya was in a right frame of mind to say what she said.

“Educate me, does she drink or smoke? Because if she does not then I fear for her. She may have to seek serious medical attention. And if the President (Edgar Lungu) does not disassociate himself and the PF from her statement then it is gospel truth,” he said.

Hamusonde said the PF should not force anarchy in Zambia.

“Please, don’t take us the Malawi way? We are peaceful and want a blood-free transition of governments whenever there is an election as we saw in 2011 and also 1991. If there is anyone who could have resisted to hand over power, it was KK, but he saw that Zambians could be killed in the process. So the PF should not try to use force to remain in government. They should not force the army to kick them out of office if they lose in 2021,” he said. “They are now using the police to harass the opposition leaders, but I want to tell them that the police will not protect them for too long. The men and women in uniform are silent and taking orders from civilians like Dora Siliya, but they know that they swore to uphold and protect the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia and so they won’t allow the PF to rape and mutilate the supreme law of the land.”

Hamusonde added that it was sad that Siliya could even admit that Zambians were suffering and yet wants the PF to cling to power up to 2026.

“This is an insult to Zambians. What is she afraid of, prison? She should not force Zambians to take to the street. What she did is inciting violence and the police must take note of that. We want a free and fair election. Let Zambians decide who should lead them, don’t force yourself on them,” said Hamusonde.

“I appeal to the international community to take action by way of sanctions against PF leaders like Siliya. She just confirmed that the leadership of Mr Edgar Lungu is a dictatorship. Her words are that of the President himself. She cannot say what she said unless they have been discussing the same topic in Cabinet or in the President’s office.”