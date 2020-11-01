Headline Matters with Chambwa: Green and red tributes

It’s cultural to mourn the dead. In Zambia, mourning can include throwing oneself on the ground, sandy or stone-hard as it may be. You probably do that if the dead is your closer relative. But in this restive part of Africa, it’s not just human beings whose death we mourn; we also mourn the death of chickens and bills, for instance.

Bills? Yes, bills in Parliament. One died in Parliament on Thursday and those who passionately supported it are mourning. The problem is that they want to pretend like the funeral is for the Zambian people at large. Lie! But who died? Read this short Green tribute!

‘Bill 10, Bill 10. We loved you! Why have you gone so soon? You meant a lot to us. The mention of you made us to look relevant to our boss. Our boss sits on an elevated seat; he sees who to adopt and not. Certainly, 2021 parliamentary candidate adoptions! But Bill 10, you are now gone, for good.’

‘You were a source of income for non-governmental individuals! Where will they now be getting money for bread and mealie meal – and even for fuel? Bill 10, your death is painful! You were Given to us to critically analyse and approve you. Yes, Given. But you are no more, our believed Bill. The solace, however, is that we are not the losers at all. The losers are the people of Kasempa, Chadiza, Mwense, Siavonga, Kafue, Itezhi Tezhi, Nakonde, Mbala, Chililabombwe and Luampa. Posterity will judge harshly those who have crushed you to death. You were a good bill and we will live to remember you. Your intention was to serve ‘olovwasi’. We assure you, our believed Bill 10 that you will continue to live among us. You are not dead! Olovwasi (all of us) love you, our bill! It is for that reason that we were ready to pay BILLS for you to live, Bill 10. But…Crying.’

Red tribute

‘Bill 10, you have never been alive. You were Brought-In-Dead (BID). You have been spoiling the air we breathe in Parliament, all these months – actually, close to two years now. The Greens forced it that you continue idling with us in the House, until October 29, 2020. They knew you were dead and to resuscitate you, you needed blood – RED blood. It’s us with that blood!’

‘We told the Greens that we could not sacrifice our blood for you, Bill 10, because we have no feelings for you – we don’t love you at all. They insisted and we said ‘bring it on.’ We did what we did to finally confirm your death, Bill 10. We are proud of your permanent death and we don’t regret anything. Bill 10, may you NEVER resurrect. Don’t even rest in peace, just die! In the meantime, the Greens will continue saying the people of this and that outlying district have lost, with the death of Bill 10. Maybe true, maybe not! But we have done what was supposed to be done; to give Bill 10 a deadly blow. Such was GIVEN!’

Contrast

These contrasting tributes on Bill 10 are fantasy. But if you closely follow reactions concerning the downfall of the ill-fated Bill 10 in Parliament on Thursday, the tributes become reality. With the death of Bill 10, there was bliss and rage.

But the angry are trying hard to smile, and apportion ‘loss’ on blameless villagers in Katuba, for instance. How? Let those who were GIVEN the responsibility to advertise rice in China, or advertise milk in Namwala, mourn alone. Bye!

