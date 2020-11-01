Our people fatigued with numerous challenges including hunger – Sialubalo

SINAZONGWE UPND member of parliament Gift Sialubalo says a leader who does not listen to the cry of the people is not worth it.

Addressing headmen in the constituency over the weekend, Sialubalo said leaders must open their ears to the people.

He said with the level at which hardships had reached in the country, it would be unwise for citizens to continue gambling with their lives by ignoring the warning signs of a tougher life ahead and hoping things would change for the better instead of making sure that they register as voters to enable them vote for UPND in next year’s general elections.

Sialubalo said the country’s future was heavily dependent on the choice citizens would make.

He said this starts with registering as a voter.

Sialubalo said failure to vote meant that automatically one had chosen problems over good.

“As headmen tell your people not to waste their time over who should be a councillor, council chairman or MP because these positions already have people. What we don’t have is a president who listens to the cry of the people. And that president is [UPND leader] Hakainde Hichilema,” he said. “What we should preoccupy ourselves with now is how to make sure that HH wins the presidency next year because without him in State House, we’ll continue pointing fingers at each other for not doing this and that.”

Sialubalo said he was at pains to see people seeking political office in the area focusing on their interests only instead of helping mobilise citizens to acquire national registration cards and register as voters.

“Our people are fatigued with numerous challenges including hunger, so let us open their minds, that where to concentrate on much is on the presidency because an MP or councillor without a president will not do everything they want,” he said.

Sialubalo cited the Batoka-Maamba road and Bottom road which were capital projects that could only be done by the government through Road Development Agency (RDA) as among the issues people in the area were tired of complaining about.

“We have cried our lungs out to the PF government to work on these key roads including the completion of a modern market in Sinazeze which has now become a white elephant, but nothing is happening,” Sialubalo said.

He said those opposing him were unfairly blaming him over the PF led government’s decision to abandon capital projects it had started working on before its candidate lost in 2016.

“As an MP I’m doing everything possible lobbying for development, walking from office to office engaging relevant ministries and departments that are responsible for these projects,” said Sialubalo. “It’s not only about talking in Parliament that brings development but engaging those with money to do the right thing than punishing people on political grounds. When I realised that PF is punishing us here in Sinazongwe, I started using my personal money to do what I can manage like market shelters, classroom blocks, boreholes and teacher houses among others.”