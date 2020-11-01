Shakumbila royal family official abducted naked, handed to police

UNKNOWN people on Thursday night abducted and later handed Shakumbila Royal Family Committee chairman Ackson Shibalanga.

According to his nephew Gilbert Chilikwela, unknown armed people, driving a Toyota Hiace, got Shibalanga and they drove away.

Chilikwela told journalists that after hours of search, his uncle was found at West Wood police station being transported to Nangoma police station.

On Monday, Shibalanga announced the dethroned of chief Shakumbila, Patrick Chikumbi Chibamba, citing rampant sale of land and displacement of villagers.

He further asked the dethroned chief to leave the palace for the installation of the new chief.

Shibalanga explained that the family had dethroned the chief to preserve the dignity of the royal family.

But Chilikwela said despite the dethronement of chief Shakumbila being final, the kidnapping of the SRE committee would only delay the announcement of the new chief Shakumbila.

He said the royal family was disheartened by the development.

“I learnt about the abduction of our uncle in the night. I received a call that some people armed with guns, driving a Toyota haice picked him naked and they did not communicate with anyone where they came from and where they were taking him. It’s only this morning that I was told that he was handed over to West Wood police station, but again they took him to Nangoma police,” he said.

“We are waiting for the police to give us information on the whereabouts of the people that brought and dumped him at the police station. Because this is pure kidnapping of an old man. He is an old man, his health is not so well. Since yesterday, he has not eaten anything. Police should tell us exactly what happened, not to keep us in the dark. The whole issue of abduction will delay the royal family announcement of the new chief but it will soon come to pass.”

And police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the report of abduction but would not give more details as police were carrying out investigations but press time.