UPND ‘killed’ Bill 10 out of malice – Kamba

[By Ernest Chanda and Masuyo Chakwe]

THE PF has charged that the opposition UPND killed the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019 out of malice.

On Thursday last week, the document, which is commonly referred to as Bill 10, failed to marshal the two-thirds majority support for it to go through.

Only 105 members of parliament supported the Bill, six short of the required 111.

Reacting to the fall, Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba said the document was not meant for the ruling party despite the heavy criticism it received from the public.

“People with ill-motives in the UPND hijacked the process that could have cemented the country’s constitution and destroyed it. The UPND killed Bill 10 out of malice and not in the interest of Zambians as they claim,” he said yesterday. “They kept on telling lies and they stood by their lies that Bill 10 was about extending President Lungu’s tenure in office, which was a blatant lie meant to sway Zambians from the real progressive clauses. There was no clause in Bill 10 that talked about taking away the powers of the Central Bank on printing money as the UPND claimed, or the reintroduction of deputy ministers which we all rejected.”

He accused the UPND of being liars and selfish.

Kamba described the document as “a progressive Amendment Bill that was supposed to be enacted, but the UPND have killed the outcries of Zambians”.

“Posterity indeed will judge them harshly.

We are heading towards the 2021 polls and our appeal is for Zambians to put the selfishness of the UPND at the back of their minds and vote for President Lungu who has demonstrated love, undoubted commitment and sacrifice for Zambia,” Kamba said further.

“Zambians must know that through the selfishness of the UPND, there will be no increased participation of young people or students in Parliament through the mixed member system, the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation will not be properly constitutionalised, a situation that may compromise the country’s strong stance on Christian values. UPND and Hakainde Hichilema don’t value Christianity.”

He maintained that Bill 10 was not a PF document as was portrayed by many critics.

“We have all seen how the UPND has celebrated the fall of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10, which was a progressive document that could have helped enhance the country’s democracy and good governance,” Kamba said. “The UPND must know that all their schemes and machinations to have Bill 10 fall off were being followed closely by Zambians and posterity will judge these selfish individuals harshly by losing the 2021 elections. For us in the PF, we believe that Bill 10 was progressive. It was not a PF document but a document for Zambians, which the UPND has killed with impunity.”

Kamba said by rejecting Bill 10, many interest groups had been denied national representation.

“By rejecting Bill 10, the UPND is literally telling women that they should forget about their campaign for increased representation in Parliament through a mixed member system. This means that the UPND is against the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) protocols that call for increased women participation in political leadership and public life,” said Kamba.

“By killing Bill 10, Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND are literally telling Zambia that they don’t care about our brothers and sisters who are physically challenged. These people could have been getting into parliament without open vote competition. The UPND is further telling Zambia that it does not care about issues affecting traditional leaders by rejecting clauses that could have addressed their plight. The constitution amendment agenda on delimitation which has been the cry of Zambians could have been addressed without fail.”