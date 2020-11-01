WE’VE GOT PLAN B – MICHO

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says the technical bench has enough cover in the absence of Red Bull Salzburg hit man Patson Daka.

Daka, who only played 27 minutes of the second UEFA Champions league group game against Atletico Madrid last week, got injured and was pulled out.

The injury has ruled him out of the back-to-back Africa Cup of nations qualifier against the Zebras of Botswana next week.

Micho said rather than cry about the likely absence of Daka, his bench would devise a plan that would see Zambia excel in the crucial encounter.

He said he had been in touch with Daka who indicated that he still had the national dream at heart, even in distress.

The Serb, who was speaking with the FAZ media, said winning in the two encounters would be the best medicine to expedite the healing process for Daka.

Daka limped off in his side’s 2-3 loss to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League with a hamstring injury that looks likely to rule him out of the Botswana clashes.

“We have been talking to him every day, especially after that injury. And we have got a sense of a Zambian with a patriotic heart and soul and desires that the team plays well without him; as his soul and medicine is focused on the road to recovery,” said the man dubbed the Serbian Wolf. “Zambians have no reasons to expect me to cry about that unfortunate situation that happened to Patson Daka. We should all give total support to Patson to recover as soon as possible, and we should rather refocus on other available players that will wear the Zambian scoring boots in the double-header against Botswana.”

Micho takes solace in the goal haulage Zambia has had in the five matches he has steered the Chipolopolo ship.

“Between 7th and 25th October, we played five international friendly matches and we scored 10 goals; meaning we scored two goals per match on average. And this is what we were trying to get as plan B, in case Patson Daka and other professional players are not available,” said Micho. “Best respect and support for Patson Daka’s recovery would be that we play our matches and get results that would be his medicine to recover, because he has watched all our five games and seen his brothers serve the country. The Botswana game will not be a walk in the park. They are a very good side that has not conceded more than one goal in five matches under Adel Amrouche. They have highly talented players and we cannot afford to take them lightly.”

Micho has presided over six matches ever since he took over management of the national team.

He started his campaign with a 1-0 win over Malawi on March 12 and repeated the feat at National Heroes Stadium on October 7, before proceeding to Kenya where Zambia controversially lost 1-2 during the international break.

The next encounter ended in a 2-1 win over Bafana Bafana before two back-to-back wins against Ethiopia.

Zambia hosts Botswana on November 12 before traveling to Francistown for the return leg four days later./EC/SM