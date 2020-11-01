Zambia’s worsening economy caused by govt failure to manage debt, says Nkulukusa

PUBLIC financial management expert Felix Nkulukusa says it is unfortunate that while other countries in the Sub Sahara Africa are looking for debt solutions from within their means, Zambia has been looking to external borrowing.

Speaking on Thursday during a public discussion on the 2021 national budget reflection and current mining issues in Zambia organised by the Council of Churches in Zambia in Kitwe, Nkulukusa said this had landed Zambia into two main challenges of rising public debt and the diminishing fiscal space which will affect budget allocation to priority sectors in 2021.

He said this entails that debt servicing had become the biggest shareholder in the national budget at 70 per cent, leaving only 30 per cent for salaries and other sectors.

Nkulukusa said the worsening economy in Zambia was caused by the government’s failure to manage debt, stressing that in 2011 Zambia was far better than other countries in the Sub Sahara Africa in terms of public debt.

He said in 2011, Zambia’s public debt was at 20.8 per cent while South Africa stood at 27.9 per cent, Ghana at 31.4 per cent, Tanzania at 27.8 per cent and Uganda at 20.5 per cent.

Nkulukusa said nine years later in 2020, Zambia’s public debt has jumped to a staggering 118.6 per cent, with South Africa at 46.6 per cent, Ghana at 65.5 per cent, Tanzania at 41.8 per cent, and Uganda at 50.7 per cent.

And Nkulukusa said the growth of the Zambian economy had continued to drop from 7.1 per cent in 2014 to negative 4.2 per cent in 2020, attributing the continued drop in economic growth to increasing debt which had been forcing the government to channel the larger portion of the national budget to debt servicing.

He explained that government borrowing had been on the rise from 1.8 per cent in 2011 to 11.7 per cent in 2020, forcing the national currency to continue depreciating against the United States dollars from K4.90 in 2011 to K20.40 in 2020.

Nkulukusa said arising from this continued poor performance of the local currency, Zambia cannot avoid facing the diminishing fiscal space which would affect budget allocation to priority sectors in 2021, as well as the rising debt caused by the increasing cost of debt servicing.

He said this means the social economic objectives of the Vision 2030 might not be met because the allocation of the national budget to priority sectors as set out in the Vision and National Development Plans had been reducing.

The economic objectives of the vision 2030 are to attain and sustain annual real growth, attain and maintain a moderate inflation rate of 5 per cent, reduce national poverty head count to less than 20 per cent of the population, and to reduce income inequalities measured by a Gini coefficient of less than 40.

Others are to provide safe water sources and improved sanitation facilities to 100 per cent of the population, and to attain education for all and to provide equitable access to quality health care to all.

Nkulukusa said an example is the Maputo declaration of 2003 in which Zambia committed 10 per cent of its budget to the agriculture sector, yet the allocation of the national budget to the agriculture sector has been reducing from 10.2 per cent in 2016 to 2.2 per cent in the 2021 national budget.

He said majority of Zambia’s population was dependent on agriculture as its main economic activity hence a reduction in national budget allocation from 10.2 to 2.2 per cent in five years was hampering the attainment of reduced national poverty head count to less than 20 per cent of the population by 2030.

And on education, Nkulukusa said Zambia committed to allocate at least 20 per cent of its budget to the education sector under the Education 2030 Framework, yet the allocation of the budget to the sector had been reducing from 20.2 per cent in 2015 to 11.5 per cent in the 2021 national budget.

He said this means objective number 6 of the Vision 2030 which was to attain education for all was highly unlikely to be attained.

And speaking at the same function, CCZ general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya said there was need for the Zambian government to diversify away from the mine driven economy to an economy that depends mostly on agriculture, stressing that all the mines would eventually close at one point.

Fr Chikoya said the agriculture sector could absorb most of the labour force from the mining sector if there was political will to massively invest in the sector.

He said this would achieve both increased food security, revenues for debt servicing and social service delivery, resulting into reduced poverty levels and inequalities in the country.

Fr Chikoya said Zambia would have taken advantage of the grain deficit in the region by producing enough maize for export, earning the country the much-needed forex.

And speaking when he officially opened the public discussion, CCZ president Rev. Sauros Phaika said it was very important for duty bearers to ensure that the national budget is mission oriented.

He said only a mission-oriented budget can guarantee development in the nation.

Rev. Phaika also called on the clergy in the country to take keen interest in the national budget because it is one critical component that affects the Church.