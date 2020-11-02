2021 elections a formality to renew PF mandate – Mbewe

KEBBY Mbewe says it will be suicidal for the UPND to think that defeating Bill 10 is a sign that it will form government because the 2021 general elections will be a formality to renew the PF mandate.

Speaking on a special Byta FM phone-in programme ‘Cuundu Caitwa’ on Saturday night, Mbewe said there was no wind of change in the country.

“It will be suicidal for the opposition UPND to think that defeating Bill 10 is a sign that they will form government next year because the 2021 general elections will be just for formality because time has come to renew the term democratically,” he said.

Mbewe cited infrastructure development such as roads as the major reason the opposition would be defeated next year.

“PF is delivering development to the people and it is the reason why the opposition has been weakened in the country. They have nothing to say anymore,” he said. “It is only uninformed citizens that can talk about depreciation of the kwacha because it’s a known fact that all economies world-over are not doing well because of COVID-19.”

Mbewe said some opposition leaders would faint after losing elections next year.

“It’s unfortunate to compare the falling away of Bill 10 to 2021 general elections because the PF has not been affected in anyway,” he claimed. “What the UPND don’t know is that now they have an elephant in the room. The falling away of Bill 10 is an elephant in the room. They are the ones who will be running around in courts after losing elections next year.”

Mbewe said his party was confident of retaining power next year because Zambians were behind President Edgar Lungu’s leadership.

“Zambians have told us that they will give us another mandate so those celebrating the falling away of Bill 10 are biting their own fingers. Bill 10 was not for any political party but was meant to benefit Zambians. It’s unfortunate that the UPND wanted to prove a point by making Bill 10 fall,” said Mbewe.