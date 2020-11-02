Civil servants won’t accept salary increment of less than 10% – CSAWUZ

CIVIL servants will not agree to a salary increment less than 10 per cent, says Davy Chiyobe.

Chiyobe, who is president of the Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ), said the four per cent increment for his members last year could not suffice in dealing with economic challenges.

Addressing a two-day CSAWUZ Women’s quadrennial conference at Sky View Lodge in Lusaka, Chiyobe said the government needs to look into the plight of the workers especially women.

“On negotiations, last year we got four per cent increment. We who negotiated for that four per cent, signed for it in a very sorrowful mood because it could not address the economic challenges that workers face in their homes,” he said. “The coming negotiations, through you PS, inform government, we are demanding for nothing less than two digits. I know there has been COVID-19 but at the same time, the ravages of COVID-19 have not spared our women who are here and yet these are the most critical people in our homes because they have to provide food even when the husband leaves without leaving money.”

Chiyobe emphasised that: “Give these people a decent increment so that they can manage their families better.

“We have seen youths, contractors and many others being paid but we have some outstanding arrear. We are appealing to the government, we have settling-in allowances, travelling bonuses… This stimulus fund under COVID-19, can we also access it like the youths and contractors have been paid as well as the Church,” he said.

Chiyobe said life had become difficulty and “this is what these people are going through”.

“They are your employees, take note and offload what they are being owed. Some of them have been employed for up to five years and they have no received their settling-in allowances,” said Chiyobe. “We are not demanding but asking please help the women. If you so wish, pay the women and leave the men because the men will go drinking. That would satisfy the families because it would go a long way.”

Meanwhile, Ministry of Gender permanent secretary Saston Silomba who represented his minister Elizabeth Phiri said President Edgar Lungu was working at eradicating poverty.

“Government is aware that women are in the majority in the workforce. About 70 per cent in the workforce are women and the Ministry of Gender is delighted and has put up a number of programmes to empower women,” Silomba said. “In 2021, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu wants to see to it that women are empowered and poverty is reduced drastically and he has done it, instead of giving us the usual K7 million for women empowerment. He gave us K30 million and he has stressed that women of all walks of life have to access the empowerment and women should come forth and apply for this empowerment.”

The conference was being held under the theme: Building a united and well-organised CSAWUZ through women’s participation.