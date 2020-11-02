Evil minds haven’t given up, Panji warns Zambians

COLONEL Panji Kaunda says Bill 10 was an ill-conceived idea.

Col Panji says Zambians should focus on the Electoral Commission of Zambia so that it does the right thing.

Commenting on the collapse of Bill 10 after it failed to garner two thirds majority support in Parliament last Thursday, Col Panji, who is a PF member, said it was not good to make laws that suit an individual or one party.

“I think this issue is not something that people should be celebrating about because in the first place, I think it was an ill-conceived idea that as a party we should try and make laws that suit one individual party or an individual person at the tenth hour,” he noted. “Probably the will of the people through those MPs who did not vote prevailed for a good cause.”

Col Panji said the main issue that Zambians should deal with was the electoral process.

“In this country we have a law that allows Electoral Commission of Zambia to register voters throughout the year instead of troubling people to go and register again. So they mean that my 96-year-old man, my father (Dr Kenneth Kaunda), must leave his house to go and line up at Woodlands school to go and register again? They have not explained the reason why. I read somewhere where they are saying that 1.4 million people are dead. How do they know that? There is no census,” he said.

Col Panji said the ECZ’s move to come up with a completely new register was one of the methods of trying to rig elections in favour of the ruling party.

“When people are dead, they don’t vote but you can’t say we come up with a new register. You can’t throw away the water and the baby outside the house [Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater]. You can’t cancel everything and start registering people afresh,” he said. “Where are you going to get the time within six to seventh months before elections? The process of registering voters is cumbersome and the people who live in the rural areas even here where we are (in Vubwi) people do not know about the registration of voters. They have no access to TV or Radio so that they follow these issues.”

Col Panji said wherever there had been problems in Africa, it means the electoral commissions had messed up.

“In Malawi, the Malawi Electoral Commission messed up and you saw what happened to the country – it almost went up in flames. In my view, we should put pressure on the ECZ to explain to the Zambians why it is doing this,” he said.

Col Panji said evil men have got evil intentions and that people should not be celebrating that Bill 10 was gone because PF could think of other schemes.

“We should be on alert because those evil minds are still there, they haven’t given up. Zambians must be alert to see to it that they don’t manipulate the system which is the ECZ now. This is why I am saying the ECZ should be our focus as Zambians that they do the right thing for us,” said Col Panji who served as home affairs deputy minister under Michael Sata’s reign.

Meanwhile, Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba said Bill 10 was toxic, acrimonious and a liability to the economy.

Sinkamba expressed happiness that the matter had finally been put to rest.

“We are happy because the bill was a toxic chalice, acrimonious, and a serious liability on the economy,” Sinkamba said.

He said Bill 10 poisoned minds of some party cadres whereby some resorted to violence and shedding blood as exemplified by what happened at InterContinental Hotel in Lusaka in February where PF cadres invaded an auditorium and violently disrupted the Law Association of Zambia organised discussion on the constitution amendment.

Sinkamba noted that Bill 10 divided the Church, traditional leaders, fueled tribalism and regionalism, which was a complete anathema to most people that promote values of national unity, peace and love.

He said Bill 10 was a liability on the economy because the government went out of its way to spend without restraint to make the bill pass.

“Precious time and resources were wasted on the bill instead of attending to other ideas that could help cushion the economic impacts of COVID-19 and rising external debt. So, seriously speaking, let it rest in peace so that the nation embarks on a healing process,” said Sinkamba.

Meanwhile, Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde said the greatest victory is the re-awakening of the Zambian people to the fact that their voice matters, and that people power does work.

Kasonde congratulated all members of parliament, civil society, churches, and ordinary citizens who stood firm in defeating Bill No.

She said this was a collective victory for Zambian democracy and the future.

“Not since president Frederick Chiluba’s attempt to stand for a third term in office, have the people of Zambia stood together and remained resolute against creeping autocracy. This is a gift that we have given unto ourselves,” she said. “We hope that this lesson will not be forgotten as we continue to face many governance issues as a democracy. Chapter One would like to urge the government to remember that they are the servants of the people. Vox populi, vox dei: the voice of the people is the voice of God. The people of Zambia have spoken. Now is the time to set aside our political affiliations and forge a unified national agenda that will benefit Zambians from all walks of life.”

Kasonde said the country was faced with serious challenges: mounting debt and inflation, a declining economy, corruption, social disintegration, and political disharmony.

“We have a generational responsibility to defeat these vices as a people. Let us all join hands and continue to be resolute as One Zambia, One Nation,” said Kasonde.